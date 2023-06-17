Recently, Harper's BAZAAR Singapore released a pictorial featuring CLC's Sorn, which garnered a lot of criticism. In the released images, many netizens expressed that the choice of hairstyle for the idol was controversial and showcased cultural appropriation that many weren't fans of. As the issue continued to gain attention for its problematic stance, the idol took a step to apologize for her actions.

By posting a typed apology through her social media handles, Sorn expressed that she regretted her actions and stated that she would take some time to reflect on them in hopes of educating herself better. Additionally, she also said that she never intended to offend anyone, and fans have been supportive and understanding of her stance this time.

Following the pictorial gaining heat for the lack of cultural awareness and the appropriation of a hairstyle that's majorly practiced by the Black community, fans have been flooding social media platforms with comments bashing CLC's Sorn for her feature in the same. However, she soon reciprocated by uploading an apology on June 17, 2023.

Hello everyone, this is Sorn. I wanted to sincerely apologize for the recent editorial shoot that I've done. While I was not involved in the styling for the shoot, myself and my team shouldn't have let it proceed. I never meant to meant to upset or offend anyone so please know that I'm really sorry.

I am also so sorry for disappointing my fans who have always given me a lot of love and support. I'm going to take some time to reflect on my actions and educate myself more. Thank you, Sorn continued.

Soon enough, the idol's label, WILD Entertainment, also took the opportunity to express their regret for not going through the styling process properly to prevent the same from affecting the fans and other audiences.

We hear and understand the concerns raised regarding the recent editorial shoot with Harper's BAZAAR Singapore, we are currently prioritising and protecting out artist's well-being. While the styling for the shoot was solely under the jurisdiction of the publication, we deeply apologise for oue own oversignt and for the offence we may have caused. We are working hard to rectify the situation.

&citizen @kwangyagirls sorn done pissed me off so bad like she was my sister

WASABALAMA @bbyjimjams sorn 30 minutes before the biggest 9/11 of her career

greg on STANLUX @frogcereall most unserious company WILD. @signedbywild this is not sorn's first time being in hot water because of something like this and instead of preventing stuff like this from happening yall signed her up for this photoshoot 😭 most unserious company

Jang @Jang65453965 @sssorn_clc This is the 3rd time plss

black pinkalicious @ihrtnini 😴 @coloredseung sorn is a 26 year old woman with a mouth and brain that works perfectly fine.

Koala del mal ᗢ𝓔𝟑 @rtic @sssorn_clc Tbh, I feel this was blown out of proportion just because some people love using Sorn as her punching bag. I just look forward to her next comeback.

Kathia @monkotasy @sssorn_clc girl that's not even cultural appropriation why are you apologizing

Leccin Baby @LeccinB @sssorn_clc Sorn i am black and you were not supposed to apologize okay

Reveluv ♔ @MonkeyDSeungwan @sssorn_clc Girl I'm black n I thought ur hair was fine

However, as the news reached the internet, people expressed varied reactions. Some insisted that it was, in fact, cultural appropriation and that it was necessary for her and her label, WILD Entertainment, to apologize for the same. However, many people, especially from the Black community, expressed that it wasn't offensive to them and proceeded to compliment the idol on her stunning photoshoot, where her hairstyle only added to her look.

As debates continue over whether or not CLC's Sorn was offensive in her pictorial for Harper's BAZAAR Singapore magazine, many fans come to defend her. However, some also point out that the idol has been in controversies previously, and the repetition of the same makes her actions inexcusable.

