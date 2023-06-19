Fans appreciate Pharrell Williams x Rihanna in the new Louis Vuitton campaign: “a pregnant woman icon as the model”

The most anticipated Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton campaign is finally coming, featuring Rihanna, and fans are going crazy over it. Back on February 14, 2023, when Pharrell Williams joined Louis Vuitton as the new men's creative director, the luxury fashion brand hinted about the upcoming Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Recently, Rihanna and the fashion designer teased the news of the campaign on their official Instagram accounts.

The fashion campaign comes before the superproducer's eagerly anticipated runway debut for the fashion house on June 20, the first day of Paris Men's Fashion Week. And the main attraction of this Louis Vuitton campaign is Rihanna. Fans are very excited to see pregnant Rihanna pose for the campaign. Fans appreciate the fact that even when the signer is about to become a mother, she is not taking a break and amazes her fans with her amazing works.

Fans admiring Rihanna's new LV campaign (Image via Rihanna Instagram)

Fans are happy over the new Pharrell Williams x Louis Vuitton campaign featuring Rihanna

Pharrell Williams has become the talk of the high-end fashion streets ever since his hiring in February. All eyes have been on Williams to see what he would accomplish within the storied fashion business, in addition to being only the second black man to join as Louis Vuitton Men's creative director after the late Virgil Abloh. Although many would have anticipated that Williams and Rihanna's next project would be musical, this poster changed all the assumptions.

Rihanna posed with her growing baby belly wearing a leather top that is only half buttoned and decorated with a pixelated version of the iconic Damier pattern from LV. In the campaign, the Fenty founder and megastar parent balances an armful of bright monogrammed bags while toting what appears to be a to-go coffee cup, just as Rihanna is renowned for balancing her several business endeavors.

Rihanna has a long history with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and now she is participating in the campaign for the upcoming Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. And even when she is pregnant. Fans are admiring the fact that the singer is going to become a mother, yet she is proactively working on various projects. According to the fan's comments on the Instagram post by Rihanna, she is an icon, and her baby is nothing less. She and her baby first gave a marvelous performance at the Super Bowl, and now they are featured in the Pharrell Williams x LV campaign.

The fact that Rihanna is the face of a men's category's advertising campaign is an illustration of how fashion is becoming more flexible. Being able to seamlessly combine the worlds of hip-hop and luxury with Rihanna may be Pharrell's biggest promise as creative director at such a prestigious company. Next week will be the runway debut of Pharrell's debut line for Louis Vuitton Men's.

