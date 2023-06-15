“Good for them, but I don’t care if Rihanna or Beyonce have one” – When Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez made bold claim on pop stars

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez claimed she didn't care if Rihanna or Beyonce had their own mannequin models during an episode of Season 2 of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have captivated millions around the globe with their lavish lifestyles since they started dating in 2016.

Georgina Rodriguez is a successful social media influencer and boasts nearly 50 million followers on Instagram. She is also a model, brand ambassador, and fashion icon in the industry, even launching her own clothing line 'OM by G' in 2021.

The Spanish model has shown that she doesn't like to follow other celebrities' paths in the fashion world. In Season 2, Episode 3 of the Netflix series 'Soy Georgina', Rodriguez was taken mannequin shopping by her agent Ramon Jordana.

Jordana insisted she purchase a mannequin model of her own for designers so she wouldn't need to give her measurements directly each time she went out. He even tried to convince the 29-year-old by saying that the likes of Rihanna and Beyonce have their own models.

Ultimately his protests fell upon deaf ears, as she replied:

“Yeah, right, good for them, but I don’t care if Rihanna or Beyonce have one; I am Georgie, you know."

She then explained that she wouldn't have the same figure if she got a model for her current size:

“If I put on weight, I won’t always look this. I gave birth months ago. On the contrary, I’m going to train. So I can change my figure. Step by step no rush and we’ll see.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez will be paid £86,000 per month if they break up: Reports

According to The Daily Mail, Georgina Rodriguez would receive £86,000 per month from Cristiano Ronaldo if they were to ever break up, despite not being married yet.

The couple have a pre-nuptial agreement that details the financial future of both parties in case of a split in the future. This agreement was reportedly created after their first biological child, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017.

As per the agreement, Georgina Rodriguez would inherit the couple's residence at Le Finca de Madrid. She would also be eligible to be paid £86,000 a month for the rest of her life, but this number could change if they have more children together.

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is currently estimated to be over $500 million, making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

Despite all rumors, the pair's relationship seems to be going strong and they currently reside in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia with their five children.

