Georgina Rodriguez provides clear response when asked about wedding possibilites with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez recently confirmed that she will get married to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer launched a mineral water brand named Ursu9. Rodriguez attended the ceremony and was quizzed by reporters about whether she will get married to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The model replied, saying (via MARCA):

"Of course ."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. The footballer used to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid at that point in time.

They have lived in Manchester, Turin, and now in Riyadh since the Portuguese footballer's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The pair are co-parents to five children, Ronaldo Jr, Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda. Rodriguez is the biological mother of Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

However, she is yet to tie the knot with Ronaldo. The model, though, seems confident that a wedding will eventually take place. Ronaldo was previously pressured to answer on the matter by British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The legendary footballer replied, saying (via Sportsmanor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Georgina Rodriguez claimed that her friends tease her about marrying Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship is well-celebrated across the media. Fans always keep a keen eye on the daily life of the popular personalities.

Rodriguez's Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', has given fans the chance to have a deeper insight into the superstar couple's daily life. In one episode, the model claimed that she is often teased by her friends about marrying the Portuguese footballer.

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Rodriguez added:

“They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about ‘The Ring’. They’re always singing a tune.”

Given Rodriguez's recent words at the Ursu9 launch gala, it seems that a marriage is only a matter of time. One can expect the event to break digital media when it takes place.

