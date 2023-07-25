“Major bad vibes”: Below Deck Down Under fans slam Luke for being inappropriate towards Margot in season 2 episode 2

Below Deck Down Under season 2 returned with a brand new episode this week on Monday, July 24, 2023. During the segment, Margot Sisson, one of the stews finally joined the cast on the boat. Margot’s late appearance earned her a lot of attention but not necessarily the good kind.

She caught the eyes of several cast members, including Luke and Harry, who tried to make their liking towards her known from the get-go. However, it was the inappropriateness of Luke’s actions and words regarding the new cast member that earned him significant flak from fans, who took to social media to slam him.

Fans call out Luke for kissing Margot Sisson in Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 2

In the latest episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2, the presence of a new cast member shook things up a little. Margot Sisson, the stew, finally joined the cast of the show and was immediately met with admiration by some of the male cast members.

While Harry and Luke were both interested in her and decided to pursue her, the latter crossed all boundaries when he kissed her without her consent during a group outing.

During the outing, Luke flirted with the Below Deck Down Under cast member by telling her that he likes it when women can pull off the “casual, s*xy look” and don’t take a long time to get ready. While they were chatting, Harry swooped in and asked Margot for a dance and whisked her away. Luke, however, stated that he didn’t feel threatened.

He called Harry a “long, lanky, full-of-energy Dalmation on ice” and noted that it will only help the Buson in pursuing the new stew.

Soon after that, Luke and Margot were seen having a private conversation where the Buson told her to close her eyes because she had “an eyelash.” Once her eyes were closed, he kissed her, much to her surprise.

Throughout the episode, Luke made comments about the new Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member that didn’t sit well with fans. This included calling Margot a “good girl” when she told him that she was single.

Margot later noted that in the past, she has been with people who are “really a**hole, douchey boys”. She added that she likes men who carry themselves with confidence.

LJR @RichardsLJ Luke apologizes for non-consent kiss and I’m feeling less gross. Then he says “I don’t feel bad.” Nevermind. #BelowDeckDownUnder

AmandaRJester @AmandaRJester

#BelowDeckDownUnder Luke gives off strong "she didn't say the word 'no' Your Honor" vibes

mavis pearl @MavisPearl0 Luke should be fired on the spot for that confessional…I said he was scary and he just proved it true. #BelowDeckDownUnder

Rachel Anastasia @RaVaughan14 The way Luke kissed her is very predatory and I don’t like it at all #BelowDeckDownUnder

Ryeality @ryethegirl pic.twitter.com/trMserFI0W Luke is giving dog peeing on a tree to mark it as his own. Margot isn't a tree Luke. She's a human being. Bad dog! @BravoTV #BelowDeckDownUnder

What else happened in the episode

The episode picked up from Captain Jason’s confrontation with the two chartered guests who went swimming the previous night. Although Laura told them not to go swimming at night, the two didn't listen and went anyway.

Since nobody was awake, Laura then woke Jason up, who told the chartered guests that they were going to turn the yacht around and were going to head to shore.

During episode 2, the chartered guests continued to cause trouble and while the cast faced difficulties with them, they left a hefty tip towards the end.

