"Saskia's mother is fantastic": Below Deck captain Jason Chambers opens up about ex-wife

Bravo's Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers recently shed light on his equation with his ex-wife, whose identity remains unknown, in the premiere of season 2 of the show. He also spoke about the heartache of being away from his 9-year-old daughter Saskia and opened up about co-parenting her with his ex.

While he was helping yacht chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph in the galley in the latest episode, he spoke about working with his daughter's mom on a shared project. He said, "Saskia's mother is fantastic," and also mentioned that he learned several tips and tricks about cooking from her as she was a yacht chef.

"I've learned a lot by watching her" - Below Deck captain Jason Chambers speaks about his ex-wife

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiered on Monday, July 17 on Bravo. In the season premiere, Jason Chambers finally revealed details about his equation with his ex-wife whose name hasn't been disclosed yet.

While he was helping chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, he spoke about working with his ex on a villa they owned in the Philippines. He also revealed that he learned many cooking techniques from his ex, as he said:

"We run a business together, we co-parent, and I've learned a lot by watching her. So, if I can help out, I'm going to help out."

However, the pair is no longer working on their Philipines property. They stopped the project so that they could move on and experience new things.

"We've had to let that go and we've leased that out to someone else to manage. So to move on and do something else a little bit different," he mentioned.

This decision was also taken so that Saskia could "go to a different school in a different location," which the duo believed would give her a "better education." Ultimately the captain said that the mother-daughter duo is doing their "own thing."

"She's a little me" - Chambers on his bond with his daughter

Jason Chambers adores his daughter, and being away from her has taken an emotional toll on him. In the Below Deck Down Under season 1 premiere, Jason Chambers said that he doesn't have time to see his daughter as much as he would like owing to the demands of his job. He spoke about the struggles he faces as a father while juggling his demanding role as a superyacht captain.

Despite their geographical distance, Chambers mentioned that he an effort to keep in touch with his daughter and speaks to her every other day via Facetime. The captain takes immense pride in witnessing Saskia's growth and loves her sense of humor.

"I'm enjoying watching this little girl grow. She's got empathy, she's got humor, she's got adventure. I think she's a little me — and her mother, mostly — but I can see me in her a lot, the more she gets older," he said.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiered on Bravo on July 17, and new episodes will be released on Mondays at 8 pm ET. The latest episode saw Jason Chambers trying to keep the irresponsible chartered guests from swimming in the waters around the Great Barrier Reef and fans can't wait to see his journey unfold in the show.