Below Deck Down Under season 2 episode 1 release date, air time and plot 

A new episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 is set to premiere on Bravo TV at 8 pm ET on Monday, July 17, 2023. Furthermore, fans can watch this latest episode on Peacock as well. As part of their journey, the cast members will be in Australia this season.

Except for Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott, who are returning from Below Deck Down Under season 1, this season will feature new cast. The crew members will be heading towards the Great Barrier Reef in the upcoming episode of the show and catering to a new group of guests.

According to the synopsis of episode 1 of Below Deck Down Under season 2, Yes, We Cairns!:

“A new charter season gets underway in Cairns, Australia's gateway to the Great Barrier Reef; the interior and exterior departments start man-down as the crew scrambles to cater to party-hearty guests.”

Furthermore, the cast members for this season of Below Deck Down Under include:

Captain Jason Chambers Chief Stew Aesha Scott Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph Bosun Luke Jones Deckhand Adam Kodra Deckhand Harry Van Vliet Stew Laura Bileskalne Stew Margot Sisson

Season 2 Episode 1 of Below Deck Down Under is titled Yes, We Cairns!

In a recent sneak peek, Below Deck Down Under gave its fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2. Although it was their first day on the show, the flirting game was already underway when the crew members joined the boat.

During this, Aesha Scott also spoke about her intention to be strict with the crew members regarding their work and punctuality this season. Further, another footage released by the show portrayed the rush and chaotic situations experienced by the cast members when the new guests arrived.

Laura Bileskalne was seen taking her time to get ready while everyone else was rushing around and working hard. In contrast, Laura Bileskalne was seen emphasizing the importance of looking good in her profession and never apologizing for it. According to the press release, the highlights of the upcoming season before the show releases its first episode, reads:

"Captain Jason and Chief Stew Aesha reunite for an unforgettable, full-throttle charter season with a lively new crew and wild guests in the stunning waters of Cairns, Australia – the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef. Jason is at the helm of the vintage M/Y Northern Sun, where he navigates tumultuous crew dynamics and unprecedented shake-ups throughout the season."

Aside from that, it also mentioned:

"Each charter includes nonstop adventure and breathtaking underwater sight-sea-ing, but unruly guests break Jason’s rules, putting their holiday in jeopardy. Now a more seasoned leader, Aesha takes on some of the biggest obstacles of her career while looking out for the crew’s well-being."

There has already been a trailer released for season 2 of the show, which promises drama, feuds, controversy, and even some possible love connections. Jason was also seen discussing how this season will go under his direction, mentioning how the crew will strive to work in their best form. In addition, he mentioned, “five-star silver service.”

Bravo TV will air the first episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 on Monday, July 17, at 8 pm ET. Additionally, Peacock will release the episode the following day.