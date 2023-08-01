Below Deck Down Under season 2 released two new episodes this week, which aired back to back on Monday, July 31. During the segment, fans saw the love triangle between Harry, Luke, and Margot turn into a love pentagon which further included Adam and Laura.

As the chartered guests departed in episode 4, the cast went out partying and let loose. Compared to the last episode, where Margot was spending a lot of time with the bosun, Luke Jones, she shifted her attention to her other admirer, Harry, who she previously thought was gay.

Although Margot and Harry spent the entire night bonding, she did get jealous when Luke kissed Laura and proceeded to kiss Harry in secret while on the boat. Fans took to social media to encourage Margot to be with Harry and to stop pursuing Luke. They told her to "lock that down."

"They might actually be good": Below Deck Down Under season 2 fans react to Margot and Harry getting together in episodes 4 and 5

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, the cast went out for drinking as the second charter wrapped up. During the segment, some of the cast members had too much to drink and let loose.

The already complicated situation involving Luke, Margot, and Harry got worse as it involved Laura and Adam. Laura, who tried to get with Adam, quickly turned her attention toward Luke when the attraction didn't feel mutual. While Margot was spending time with Harry, she wasn't too happy about Luke and Laura being together, especially after she saw the two Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast members kiss.

She was taken aback by the kiss as she expressed in a confessional because the bosun spent the previous day trying to win her over. She and Luke had a private conversation where she told him that while she was with Harry, she didn't want to be stuck with him all the time. They proceeded to share a kiss together but Margot made it clear that she wished for it to remain private.

Back on the boat, while Luke and Laura were busy elsewhere, Harry and Margot sat down to have a meal together before calling it a night where they had a conversation about their situation. Harry told the Below Deck Down Under cast member that she could have someone she can have fun with for the next five weeks or be with someone, with whom, she has a connection and then kissed her.

The next morning, the two connected more and Harry was thrilled because he thought that he dreamt that he kissed Margot.

"I thought it was a dream, I woke up thinking, did I actually kiss her or not?" he said in a confessional.

The next day, Luke explained to Margot that he didn't have much of a choice in terms of getting intimate with Laura but Margot didn't believe him. She told the cameras that he was a "f*ck boy" and that she no longer had a crush on him.

Harry and Aesha have a conversation about Margot (Image via Bravo)

While in conversation with Aesha, Margot told her about seeing Laura coming out of Luke's room at 6:30 am. When the chief stew tried comforting her, she said that "it's okay" since she has Harry.

"I love him. We made out last night, I didn't tell you," she said.

However, she further noted that she's not sure about her feelings and added that she still can't see herself getting intimate with him. The Below Deck Down Under chief stew encouraged her to stick with him. Fans took to social media to react to the segment and cheered for Margot and Harry. However, they noted that they didn't want to see him getting hurt.

#BelowDeck Omg. The way I screamed when Harry kisses Margot!!! Yessss. I hope it's not just a drunk thing bc they might actually be good together the more I see of them. #BelowDeck DownUnder

Harry's too good for her

#BelowDeckDownUnder Margot no no no noHarry's too good for her

Heather Kangas LCSW-C (she,her) @hkangaslcswc I like Harry and Margot as a couple! They seem sweet. Luke and Laura deserve each other. I like that Tzarina is attracted to a positive attitude! #belowdeckdownunder And yes Luke is a fboy Margot...that should have been obvious!

think they’re better than everyone. margot needs to just give harry a chance and stop wasting her time with that loser.



#BELOWDECK #BELOWDECK DOWNUNDER: luke and laura deserve each other. they both have overinflated egos andthink they’re better than everyone. margot needs to just give harry a chance and stop wasting her time with that loser.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Monday.