How did the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast react to Luke Jones' behavior and termination in episodes 6-7? Details explored 

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes on Bravo on Monday, August 7, 2023. While the segments started on a happy note, as the chartered guests departed from the boat after having a good time, the mood soon toured sour due to one cast member's behavior.

In episode 6, the cast went out for their usual drinks after the guests left, but Aesha Scott felt that Luke Jones was trying to take advantage of Margot Sisson while she was drunk. The chief stew kept a close eye on the two even when they returned to the boat. However, as soon as she slipped out of Margot's room for a bit, Luke made his way into the cabin and climbed into her bed, naked, without her knowledge or consent.

The Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member was immediately removed from the boat, and his employment was terminated.

"It actually makes my skin crawl": Below Deck Down Under cast members unhappy with Luke Jones' behavior towards Margot Sisson

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, Luke Jones attempted to s*xually assault fellow cast member Margot Sisson while under the influence of alcohol.

This was not the first time that Luke showcased problematic tendencies. In one of the previous episodes, he kissed Margot without her consent, and she made it known that she was not comfortable with it.

In episode 6, the cast went out for drinks, and Aesha Scott was worried when she saw how close Luke was getting to Margot while she was drunk. Back at the boat, Aesha stayed with Margot until she fell asleep.

However, as soon as Aesha left, a naked Luke Jones entered Margot's room and climbed into bed with her. When the production team intervened, he locked himself in his room and later told Laura he was "just sitting" there.

Most of the cast members were angry by the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member's behavior. Immediately after the incident, Aesha Scott rushed to inform Captain Jason of Luke's criminal behavior and broke down while calling it "so wrong." Later in a confessional, she added that they don't know what would have happened if the production crew wasn't around.

"Being in her bed naked, and she's got no idea, it actually makes my skin crawl," she added.

Tzarina was evidently shaken when she found out about the incident but put her feelings aside and rallied around Margot the next morning. The Below Deck Down Under season 2 chef comforted the stew and reminded her that it wasn't her fault as Aesha narrated the previous night's events to her.

When Margot noted that she felt stupid and implied that she was "so drunk," the chef stepped in and told her that it wasn't her fault.

"Women should be able to be black out drunk if they want to. We should be able to stand in a room naked and not have anyone do anything to us," she added.

The next morning, the Below Deck Down Under season 2 captain called a meeting and told the cast what happened the night before. He told them that the boat is a place where they respect each other and their boundaries.

"Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary. That door is not to be opened unless it's consensual," he stated.

After learning what happened, Culver Bradley stated that it was "insane." He added that he has a little sister and he would "kill someone" if she was in that situation.

"He crossed the line," he added.

Laura told Harry that she was sad that Luke was leaving, while Harry told her that he felt awful for Margot. He further told her they must care for her as a crew for the next few days.

Adam was also extremely disappointed in the Bosun and said, "f*ck that kid" in a confessional.

"What the f*ck's the matter with you? You do something like that, you lose all respect. You're a piece of sh*t to me," he continued.

Laura was the only cast member who felt bad for Luke and was vocal about her opinions while in conversation with Margot. She said that she didn't understand what happened. As Margot explained, her initial reaction was, "Poor Luke."

"I should have just kept him happy. If he comes naked in my cabin, I'd be like, "Hello! Yes!," she continued.

She later told Aesha that they didn't even get to say goodbye to the cast member and asked her if it was really "that bad." She later called the termination unfair in a confessional.

"Captain Jason should have given him a chance, have a chat, give a warning, something. But to fire, it's not fair. It's not deserved, and I don't agree with it," she added.

Laura was also fired from Below Deck Down Under for acting in a similar manner to Luke and for minimizing the hurt caused by the former cast member.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.