Below Deck Down Under season 2 returned with two brand new episodes this week. In the latest set of episodes that aired on Monday, August 7, 2023, two cast members were fired after inappropriate behavior towards some of the other cast members.

During a group outing, Aesha Scott noticed Luke Jones being over-friendly with a very drunken Margot Sisson and alarm bells went off in her head. She took it upon herself to keep her fellow cast member safe.

Once back on the boat, she stayed in Margot's cabin but eventually left the room for a few minutes. During that time, Luke entered her room without clothes on and jumped into bed, which resulted in the production team intervening to ensure Margot's safety.

On the other hand, Laura also acted inappropriately as she kept trying to get intimate with Adam after him consistently saying "no." Aesha Scott brought both issues up with the captain, after which, Captain Jason promptly terminated both their employments.

👩🏽‍💻 @Ha_Y_N_at_heart

#noisno twitter.com/toorealreality… This episode brought me to tears. Bless Aesha and Captain Jason. Those are the people who belong in authority; protecting the mental health of their staff. All too often these situations are excused and expected be swept under the rug. #BelowDeck DownUnder #BelowDeck

In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were fired for their inappropriate and criminal behavior towards some of the cast members.

During a group outing, Luke Jones's overfriendliness with a drunk Margot worried Aesha Scott, who decided to keep a close eye on the two even when they returned to the boat.

She stayed in Margot's cabin, asked her about Luke, and upon hearing that she doesn't want to be around him, spent time with the Below Deck Down Under cast member until she fell asleep.

Aesha left the room for some time, during which the boat suddenly lost power. Luke entered Margot's room in the meantime and proceeded to get into bed with her without clothes on. When the production team intervened, he reluctantly and angrily left the room and locked himself in.

Aesha Scott immediately checked on Margot and proceeded to tell Tzarina and the captain about it. She broke down in tears, telling him how wrong it was and the captain comforted her.

"We don't actually know what would have happened. But being in her bed naked, and she's got no idea, it actually makes my skin crawl. You don't have the right to put someone unconscious into that position," she told the cameras.

The Below Deck Down Under season 2 chief stew noted that she was a victim of a drunken s*xual assault in the past and she didn't want anyone to ever go through it.

The captain immediately used his spare key and kicked Luke off the boat. The Bosun returned the next day to collect his things and was fired from the job. Aesha later checked in with Adam, who was also at the receiving end of consensual advances by Laura, and asked him about the same.

He told her that he was trying not to be too rude to her or get her in trouble but noted that he didn't like her behavior. Aesha once again brought it up with Captain Jason, who proceeded to fire the junior stew as well.

Becca @ImWatchingBravo pic.twitter.com/MgFxksUB9P Grateful for them, I’m not sure this would have been handled the same on other boats #BelowDeckDownUnder

Jess @541jess Thank you aesha and captain Jason what great team leaders and amazing people #BelowDeckDownUnder

J. Mac @jmac4545_ aesha is an actual hero. props to captain jason for doing the right thing immediately. tzarina and aesha showing margot so much love in such an awful moment was so powerful. and margot blaming herself broke my heart. #BelowDeckDownUnder

C.R.E.A.M 🐀 @QueenOF_Grime Never thought I'd be triggered by an episode of Below Deck. Thank god for Aesha and the production crew for stepping in. Scary behaviour #BelowDeckDownUnder

Elle Lynne @ElleLynne5

#BelowDeckDownUnder #aesha #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/SRd0RDee1f I love Aesha in general but I am so happy that Aesha and the producers stepped in. Luke very much reminds me of a “no means yes” individual. From episode 1 where he kissed Margot by tricking her. Disgusting.

Marjorie McGee @major_mcgee Kudos to Aesha, the Below Deck Down Under Producers and @CaptJChambers. They handled it appropriately and Laura should go too. NO TOLERANCE. Drinking may be good for tv ratings - but they need to get a handle on it. Wow. #BelowDeck

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.