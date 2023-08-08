Below Deck Down Under season 2 returned with two brand new episodes this week. In the latest set of episodes that aired on Monday, August 7, 2023, two cast members were fired after inappropriate behavior towards some of the other cast members.
During a group outing, Aesha Scott noticed Luke Jones being over-friendly with a very drunken Margot Sisson and alarm bells went off in her head. She took it upon herself to keep her fellow cast member safe.
Once back on the boat, she stayed in Margot's cabin but eventually left the room for a few minutes. During that time, Luke entered her room without clothes on and jumped into bed, which resulted in the production team intervening to ensure Margot's safety.
On the other hand, Laura also acted inappropriately as she kept trying to get intimate with Adam after him consistently saying "no." Aesha Scott brought both issues up with the captain, after which, Captain Jason promptly terminated both their employments.
Fans took to social media to praise the captain, the chief stew, and the other cast members as they rallied around Margot.
Below Deck Down Under fans loved how the cast reacted to the inappropriate behavior on deck
In the latest episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne were fired for their inappropriate and criminal behavior towards some of the cast members.
During a group outing, Luke Jones's overfriendliness with a drunk Margot worried Aesha Scott, who decided to keep a close eye on the two even when they returned to the boat.
She stayed in Margot's cabin, asked her about Luke, and upon hearing that she doesn't want to be around him, spent time with the Below Deck Down Under cast member until she fell asleep.
Aesha left the room for some time, during which the boat suddenly lost power. Luke entered Margot's room in the meantime and proceeded to get into bed with her without clothes on. When the production team intervened, he reluctantly and angrily left the room and locked himself in.
Aesha Scott immediately checked on Margot and proceeded to tell Tzarina and the captain about it. She broke down in tears, telling him how wrong it was and the captain comforted her.
"We don't actually know what would have happened. But being in her bed naked, and she's got no idea, it actually makes my skin crawl. You don't have the right to put someone unconscious into that position," she told the cameras.
The Below Deck Down Under season 2 chief stew noted that she was a victim of a drunken s*xual assault in the past and she didn't want anyone to ever go through it.
The captain immediately used his spare key and kicked Luke off the boat. The Bosun returned the next day to collect his things and was fired from the job. Aesha later checked in with Adam, who was also at the receiving end of consensual advances by Laura, and asked him about the same.
He told her that he was trying not to be too rude to her or get her in trouble but noted that he didn't like her behavior. Aesha once again brought it up with Captain Jason, who proceeded to fire the junior stew as well.
Fans took to social media to praise the two for handling the situation promptly and for ensuring that the rest of the crew feels safe.
Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.