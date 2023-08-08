5 stars who got fired from the Below Deck franchise mid-charter 

Bravo's Below Deck franchise has several spin-offs, including Adventure, Down Under, Sailing Yacht, and Medetterarian. While the series has continued to provide fans with hilarious, jaw-dropping, and intense drama, it has often featured cast members that should have never been on television in the first place.

The show has seen everything from inappropriate s*xual conduction, using drugs, and plain insubordination. Joining the long list of fired cast members from the Bravo show are Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne. The two were let go by Captain Jason Chambers in Below Deck Down Under season 2, episodes 6 and 7, for s*xual misconduct and making the workplace hostile for other cast members.

Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne join the list of fired Below Deck cast members

1) Luke Jones

Luke Jones from Below Deck Down Under season 2 is one of the latest cast members who was terminated from the show. In the latest episode of the series, Luke got into fellow cast member Margot Sisson's bed while she was passed out, without her knowledge or consent.

The production team immediately intervened, and chief stew Aesha Scott involved Captain Jason. The captain had Jones removed from the boat the same night and fired him the next day.

2) Laura Bileskalne

Laura gets fired from Below Deck Down Under season 2 (Image via Instagram/@lbilene)

In the same Down Under season 2 episodes, Laura acted inappropriately with deckhand Adam Kodra by trying to get intimate with him despite him saying "no" multiple times.

After the incident, Aesha asked Adam about the same, and he told her he was uncomfortable with the advances. Laura further diminished the effect of Luke's actions by telling Margot things such as "he was joking" and calling his termination "unfair." Captain Jason was unhappy with the cast member's behavior and lack of empathy, which led to the Below Deck cast member's termination.

3) Camille Lamb

Earlier this year, during Below Deck season 10, Captain Lee had to take a temporary leave which resulted in Captain Sandy filling in for the captain. Camille was fired for drinking on the job and for her lack of work ethic.

However, her termination created a divide between the two captains, as was later revealed when Captain Lee noted that he would have liked a heads-up about the substitute captain making personnel changes.

4) Alissa Humber

In the Bravo show's season 10, not too long before Camille's firing, another cast member was let go because of her insubordination. The captain was unhappy to see Alissa sunbathing while Tyler was working. The captain then confronted her about her behavior. However, the stew kept interrupting. This ultimately led to her being fired from the show.

5) Hannah Ferrier

Hannah Ferrier, Below Deck Mediterranean's long-standing chief stew, was let go from the popular Bravo show in 2020 after being a part of the show since 2016.

Mid-charter, Captain Sandy was told by another cast member that Hannah had valium on board along with marijuana. She told the chief stew that she wanted to go through the process "by the book" and asked her to bring her the drugs. Throughout the season, Hannah was vocal about struggling with mental health issues and noted that she needed the drugs to deal with them.

The cast members are ideally not allowed to carry medication without a prescription, and the presence of the contraband led to her termination.

Other cast members that were also let go from the show include Peter Hunziker, Shane Coopersmith, Kyle Dichard, Raygan Tyler, Magda Ziomek, Ryan McKeown, Tom Pearson, and more.

Below Deck is currently airing Down Under season 2. New episodes stream every Monday on Bravo.