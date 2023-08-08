"Sincere apologies": Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member Laura Bileskalne issues apology to Adam Kodra

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week on Monday, August 7, 2023. During the segment, two cast members, including Laura Bileskalne, were asked to leave the show after she acted inappropriately and criminally against cast member Adam Kodra and failed to empathize with Margot Sisson after Luke Jones attempted to s*xually assault her.

Soon after the episode aired, fans slammed Laura for her behavior online, which resulted in the former cast member turning her Instagram profile private. However, before she did that, she addressed the situation online and apologized to the Deckhand.

"My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position."

Below Deck Down Under season 2 will return next week on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck Down Under star Laura Bileskalne issues apology to Adam and Margot on Instagram

After the episode aired, Laura Bileskalne took to social media to apologize for her actions during the episodes, which resulted in her termination. She apologized to Adam and noted that she didn't realize that she had made him uncomfortable.

She further apologized to Margot Sisson for being unable to empathize with what happened to her and for defending Luke Jones.

"I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show," she continued.

Laura was not the only Below Deck Down Under cast member who took to social media to address the events of episodes 6 and 7. Chief Stew, Aesha Scott, took to her Instagram stories to pass an important message on to Bravo fans.

The Below Deck Down Under season 2 chief stew noted that there are no "ifs and buts" about it and encouraged people to keep an eye out for people and female friends and to create a safe environment for them.

What happened in the episodes?

During the recent episodes of Down Under, which aired on Monday, August 7, 2023, the Bravo show took a dark turn. After a night of drinking, Luke Jones tried to force himself on a drunk and unconscious Margot Sisson.

Luke was not the only one, however, who showcased problematic behavior. Laura Bileskalne, who previously made her attraction to Adam Kodra known, also acted inappropriately and tried forcing herself on him despite the deckhand making it clear that he was not interested.

The chief stew, the production crew, and Captain Jason acted promptly and graciously and handled the situation. Jason Chambers ensured that Luke was off the boat the same night while he terminated Laura's employment the following day due to her inappropriate behavior towards Adam as well as her lack of empathy towards Margot.

