Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes this week. While it started out great, with the chartered guests having fun during their trip, things quickly took a turn after the guests' departure.

Disclaimer: The following Below Deck Down Under article contains spoilers for episodes 6 and 7 and mentions attempted s*xual assault.

The cast went out for drinks as usual after the end of the charter and decided to let loose. However, two cast members' behavior didn't sit well with the fans. As Laura attempted to once again seduce Adam, Luke attempted to get close to Margot once again.

By the end of the episodes, both cast members' behavior was deemed inappropriate, and their employment was terminated. Fans took to social media to express their discomfort with the episode and noted that the segment was beyond triggering.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 episodes 6 and 7 leave fans appalled

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes on Monday, August 7, on Bravo. During the two-part segment, fans saw two cast members leave the show and took to social media to express their disbelief over what conspired.

During the last episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, the cast members went out drinking after the charter, but things quickly took a turn for the worse when Luke started getting too close to Margot.

Aesha Scott, on her part, was more than aware that things could go horribly wrong and decided to keep a close eye on the couple. Even back at the boat, to ensure Margot Sisson's safety, she decided to skip the jacuzzi where the rest of the cast gathered and stay with the stew until she fell asleep.

However, she left the room for a brief period of time, during which the boat abruptly lost power. The Below Deck Down Under bosun, Luke Jones, took advantage of the darkness and went into Margot's room while the lights were out and climbed into her bed, naked.

The Bravo crew, on their part, were quick on their feet and asked Luke to exit the room, which angered Luke, and he shut the door with him and Margot inside. The crew opened the door and forced the cast member out, after which he locked himself in his room and told Laura that he didn't do anything to Margot.

The same night, Laura tried pursuing Adam once again, despite him telling her that he was not interested and repeatedly saying "no." While Adam was in bed, she climbed on top of him in order to give him a massage, even after he told her not to. The crew once again intervened and asked the other Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast member to get off the bed, and she listened.

However, the cast members' were not going to let the predatory behavior slide. As soon as the incident involving Luke occurred, Aesha Scott woke up Captain Jason and made him aware of his behavior. The captain inquired about Margot's well-being and immediately removed Luke from the boat.

After he told the cast about Luke's employment being terminated, Laura expressed her displeasure with the way the captain chose to discipline the bosun. She told Margot that he was probably joking and that he "wouldn't r*pe" her.

Aesha Scott had a conversation with Adam about Laura's behavior towards him, and he noted that while he was uncomfortable, he didn't want her to get into trouble. The chief stew proceeded to have another conversation with Jason Chambers and informed him of Laura's actions and her opinions about Luke's termination.

The Below Deck Down Under season 2 captain deemed her behavior unacceptable as well and noted that it made the workplace environment hostile. He then terminated her employment and asked her to leave the show.

While they rightfully slammed cast members Luke and Laura for their criminal and horrific behavior, they praised Aesha Scott and Captain Jason for taking the appropriate action that was needed.

