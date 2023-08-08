Who got fired in Below Deck Down Under season 2's latest episodes? Recap and more details explored

Episode 6 of the reality show Below Deck Down Under season 2 released on Monday, August 7, 2023, exclusively on Bravo. Although the episode began on a fun note with the cast going out for drinks and relaxing after the guests departed, the situation soon got out of hand when Luke Jones' actions came to light.

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

As shown in the episode, Luke attempted to s*xually assault another cast member, Margot Sisson, while she was unconscious. The situation escalated and the crew had to get involved. This led to Captain Jason firing Luke Jones in the latest episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2.

However, Luke Jones was not the only one whose employment was terminated. Laura Bileskalne, another cast member of Below Deck Down Under season 2, was also let go due to her inappropriate behavior towards deckhand Adam Kodra. She was also heavily criticized by other cast members and viewers for expressing that Luke's termination was unfair.

A recap of episodes 6 and 7 of Below Deck Down Under season 2 - The events that led to Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne being fired

Episodes 6 and 7 of the second season of Bravo's Below Deck Down Under might be two of the most chaotic episodes in the history of the reality show. In the show, during an outing, the chief stew Aesha Scott noticed something extremely disturbing. She saw Luke Jones attempting to make advances and take advantage of Margot Sisson while she was really drunk.

Aesha, who was quite concerned about Margot, continued to monitor Luke even when they came back to the boat. However, when the power on the boat went out and Aesha left Margot's cabin just a while, Luke took his chance. He tried to slide into an unconscious Margot's bed and was completely naked at the time. The show's crew immediately intervened and told Luke to get off Margot's bed.

Luke then got aggressive as the crew called him out. He even tried to slam the door of the cabin in the crew's face multiple times. Finally, when he got out of the cabin, he stormed into his own cabin and locked the door.

After realizing what had happened, Aesha broke down and went to Captain Jason. Upon hearing about the situation, the Captain decided to send Luke off the boat immediately and the very next day, after holding a meeting with all the cast members, he fired Luke Jones.

While, Adam, Culver, Harry, Tzarina, and other cast members were absolutely disgusted by what Luke had done and fully supported the Captain's decision to terminate his employment, one cast member felt bad for him. Laura Bileskalne thought that it was unfair to fire Luke. She even went on to call him "poor Luke" as she said:

"I should have just kept him happy. If he comes naked in my cabin, I'd be like, 'Hello! Yes!' Captain Jason should have given him a chance, have a chat, give a warning, something. But to fire, it's not fair. It's not deserved, and I don't agree with it,"

The Captain and other members were shocked and disappointed to see Laura feel this way about Luke's behavior and his termination. Later on, Captain Jason fired her for her inappropriate advances towards deckhand Adam Kodra, who clearly felt uncomfortable in her presence. She was also called out for trying to trivialize Luke's actions.

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Down Under season 2 will arrive on Bravo next week.