Aesha Scott: The original Below Deck fan favorite and resident comedian

The Below Deck franchise has seen several crew members onboard and deboard, with some even returning for another charter season. However, Aesha Scott, who has made an appearance on four different seasons of the show, managed to become an overnight fan favorite. Moving up the ranks, the now-Below Deck Down Under Chief Stew plays a major role in keeping the boat's atmosphere light. She does so with her impeccable comedic timing, quick-witted remarks, and all-round nurturing personality.

Aesha began her TV journey sailing around the crystal-clear waters of France, followed by Spain, in Below Deck Mediterrean seasons 4 and 5. She was the Second Stew, on the yachts run by Captain Sandy. Aesha established herself as the resident comedian from her first charter and was called back for two seasons of Below Deck Down Under, with Captain Jason.

In an interview with Bravo, Captain Sandy also made a statement that fits Aesha's zone of banter accurately.

"She can sit around and carry a conversation with a guy. Not so much, you know... a nice dinner with the Queen of Versailles," said Captain Sandy

Below Deck Down Under: Why fans adore Aesha Scott

Keeping the crew from feeling the pressure of long hours and tedious tasks, is Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Scott. With cast members including Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain also having made comebacks, nobody quite won over the hearts of crew and fans like Aesha did.

Aesha's comedy rarely fails to impress her fans with her facial expressions only making things funnier for them. Several have claimed that they love her unusual talent of holding the same face for long periods of time.

While Captain Sandy hit the bulls-eye with her description of Aesha's humor, no one can explain it better than Chief Stew herself.

"I've got the work ethic of someone in their 30's, the body of someone in their 20's, and the mind of a boy going through puberty," Aesha joked.

From speaking about the work culture to her fellow crewmates, Aesha leaves no stone unturned, with the viewers cheering her on for her honesty and humility, among other things.

She also doesn't shy away from explicitly stating her diet preferences, i.e. no garden salad, ever. The Below Deck Down Under member is a professional at laughing at herself, acknowledging her awkward and heroic moments with grace.

"Even when she's getting painted in chocolate, she's somehow lying back in a s*xy way. I wonder if you could get like... s*xual movement classes or something?" Aesha said about a guest.

However, that wasn't all as she had several other comebacks and comments that fans loved.

"It's like I'm giving new life to the ocean. It's like I'm the underwater sea God," Aesha said about coral replantation.

She was given massive props for tackling the situation with Laura and Luke appropriately.

Although her contagious energy gives all aboard the giggles, she bears her heart in confessionals, allowing the audience an insight into her life outside the yacht. She discusses emotionally intimate topics like her family dynamics and her mother's struggles, hoping to shed light on her journey. She frequently mentions her boyfriend of two years, Scott.

In last week's episode, Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason gave her a heartwarming surprise mid-season—Scott. Needless to say, fans took to the internet like never before to express the giddiness they felt while watching it.

The camaraderie that the Chief Stew and Captain have shared is nothing short of admirable and amusing. Early in the season, Captain Jason called Aesha to help him wear his contact lenses. With childlike excitement, she jumped headfirst into the task, also making a comment that cracked up the audience. The two have since made it a ritual for Aesha to give Captain a hand at the start of each day.

"I'm really into eyeballs. I like touching them" - Aesha said.

This close friendship between Aesha and Jason has been well received and appreciated by the audience, who believe they make an incredible team.

"Jason has become like a brother to me. I just really like putting him in embarrassing situations, where I can laugh at him." - Aesha said.

With fans noting her every dialogue and rooting for her and her relationship, Aesha has received insurmountable amounts of love from the viewers.

Below Deck Down Under will release two new episodes, with more Aesha Scott wholesomeness and quintessential crew drama. They will be available to stream on Bravo on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET.