“Love that man”: Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott opens up about boyfriend Scott Dobson while on WWHL

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers answered several trending questions about Below Deck Down Under on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently. The conversation also touched on Aesha Scott's relationship status with Scotty Dobson and her ex-boyfriend Jack Stirrup.

A fan cited Aesha's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen statement from July 11, 2022, when she described how her ex-boyfriend Jack Stirrup apologized for cheating on her. The fan also asked about her current status with her ex-boyfriend Jack and what happened after they last spoke.

In response, the reality star mentioned:

“We kind of carried on our friendship after that because, at the end of the day, we did get on really really well but then when I started seeing Scott, I cut that off because I thought it was respectful to my new relationship, even though it was just friendship.”

Furthermore, when Andy asked her specifically if she's still dating Scotty Dobson, she responded with:

“Absolutely, I love that man; it's been over three years now.”

What happened between Below Deck Down Under's Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup?

Jack Stirrup is a yacht charter broker with YachtLife and a cast member of Below Deck Mediterranean. Bravo's introduction for the star mentions the following:

“A free-spirited Brit, born and raised in Liverpool, Jack spent time working in the Merchant Navy as an engineer and brought those skill to the exciting world of yachting. With his crazy curls, year-round tan and smooth accent, it is easy to see why Jack is quite the ladies’ man.”

Aesha Scott previously appeared in Below Deck Mediterranean seasons 4 and 5. While she was on the show, she and Jack were together in a relationship but after season 4, the duo announced their separation. Aesha briefly discussed her breakup with Jack in 2020, revealing how he cheated on her and how shocking it was that he already had a girlfriend within a few days of the breakup.

Additionally, Aesha Scott mentioned how she just wants to keep their friendship going. She also revealed how her ex-boyfriend apologized to her in France during her previous appearance on WWHL:

"He actually came specifically to France to apologize to me for cheating on me — which I don't actually think his girlfriend knew. So, hope this isn't live [laughs]."

Is Below Deck Down Under’s star Aesha Scott engaged to her boyfriend Scotty Dobson?

Aesha has been openly discussing her relationship status with Scotty Dobson on Below Deck Down Under; the duo are in a long-distance relationship. The following is what she said according to Bravo regarding her relationship:

"Scott and I are just better than ever, I absolutely love the sh-t out of that man. He's so wonderful. He's back in Colorado at the moment working in a bar. His goal is to be a pro athlete, so he's just made a short film that he's entered into film festivals about his speed-flying and he's wanting to work on a feature-length film next. "

In addition to this, Aesha Scott also spoke about her future plans with Scotty Dobson, mentioning how they are going to purchase a property in New Zealand together. She also mentioned how she sees a future with him in which they will get married and have children.

The couple reportedly hasn't been engaged yet. Speaking of the next stage in their relationship, Aesha Scott mentioned how they are both busy with their jobs and not rushing into things and taking their time.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 has released three episodes so far for fans to watch on Peacock.