"ALL HEROES": Below Deck Down Under fans praise production crew for promptly removing Luke Jones from Margot's room

Below Deck Down Under season 2 aired two new episodes on Monday, August 7, 2023. During the segment, fans saw something horrific happen as Luke Jones attempted to s*xually assault Margot Sisson while she was drunk and unconscious. Fortunately, the production crew was filming around and promptly removed Luke from Margot's room.

The episode started like none other; the cast's biggest problem was providing excellent service to the chartered guests, but as soon as they left and the cast went out for drinks, the sun set on the Northern Sun's crew.

Aesha Scott kept a close eye on things after having a bad feeling about Luke's intentions, and back at the boat, she stayed in Margot's room until she fell asleep. However, as soon as she left, Luke ran naked into her room and climbed on top of her.

problematic @Problematic1987

Luke is a piece of crap. Ignorance is not an excuse. Laura needs help. Sympathizing with Luke? I cheered when she got fired. BRAVO to Captain Jason & Chief Stew Aesha as well as the producers and camera people! All HEROES!Luke is a piece of crap. Ignorance is not an excuse. Laura needs help. Sympathizing with Luke? I cheered when she got fired. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck DownUnder

Due to the production team's awareness, Margot was safe, as they immediately intervened, something that they don't usually do because of the show's unscripted nature. Fans took to social media to praise the team and call them all heroes for thinking on their toes and preventing a horrible incident from happening.

"Protected Margot and helped Adam": Fans credit Below Deck Down Under production team from predators

In the recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under season 2, a horrific incident took place. Fans saw two cast members acting criminally and in a predatory manner as they crossed all boundaries and lines of consent.

After the cast returned from a night of drinking, Aesha Scott felt uneasy noticing how close Luke Jones and Margot Sisson were, especially since both of them had been drinking. She put Margot to bed when the junior stew said, "Water and bed. No Luke," making it clear that she did not want to be around the bosun.

Aesha stayed in bed with her until she fell asleep and then briefly left the room. Seeing that Aesha was not in Margot's cabin, Luke ran into her room naked and got into her bed.

Fortunately, the cameras were rolling despite the blackout, and they caught Luke attempting to s*xually assault a passed-out Margot. While the producers aren't usually supposed to intervene to keep the show as real as possible, the Below Deck Down Under production team did their best to remove Luke from the situation, even when Luke angrily slammed the door on their face.

The same night, Laura kept trying to force herself on Adam Kodra, who consistently said "No." Towards the end of the night, she entered his room under the disguise of giving him a "non-s*xual" massage. When he tried to tell her to leave her alone, she climbed on top of him and straddled him.

The Below Deck Down Under crew immediately intervened once again and told her to go back to her cabin. The cast member took some time and kissed him on the neck while they continued telling her to leave him alone and go back to her cabin.

Fans took to social media to praise the producers and the team for handling the situation promptly and graciously, as they didn't use any force but ensured that the cast members remained safe.

Fans praise Below Deck Down Under production crew for stopping Luke and Laura (Image via Twitter)

Below Deck Down Under season 2 is set to return with a brand new episode next week on Monday on Bravo.