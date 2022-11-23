“She is a coward”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Natasha Webb for not showing up in season 7 reunion

Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 aired its reunion episode on Tuesday night, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The episode featured Captain Sandy Yawn and her crew members taking a walk down memory lane, looking back at some of the ups and downs they had to go through whilst filming for the season.

One main crew member who wasn't part of the reunion was Chief Stew Natasha Webb. Once fans realized that Webb had skipped the reunion episode, they took to social media to slam her, claiming she was a "coward."

#BelowDeckMedReunion Of course Tash didn’t show up. She is a coward and takes no accountability for anything. Worst chief stew ever. Of course Tash didn’t show up. She is a coward and takes no accountability for anything. Worst chief stew ever.#BelowDeckMedReunion

Why did Natasha miss the reunion? Below Deck Mediterranean fans criticize the Chief Stew

During the latest episode, Natasha's co-star Kyle Viljoen revealed the reason behind her missing the reunion.

Kyle said that Natasha was working on another vessel while Below Deck Mediterranean was filming this season's reunion. He also added that since season 7 was an emotional one for the Chief Stewardess, "she chose emotional stability over anything else."

Natasha also took to her Instagram profile and uploaded a video and a statement addressing why she didn't attend the season 7 reunion. In the caption, she wrote:

"Just in case this video isn’t shown during the Reunion. I’ll only leave this post up for a limited time."

In her statement, she corroborated what Kyle said, confirming that she was "extremely busy working so couldn’t attend." Continuing, she added that she consciously decided to skip the reunion and did not speak her truth because she preferred to "focus on positive energies and kind souls, I avoid negativity."

After emphasizing that she will "always stand true" to her beliefs and "leave the shadown to fall behind," the Chief Stew of the latest season of Below Deck Mediterranean ended her statement by writing:

"We all continue to grow and blossom everyday, just at different speeds, that’s okay. I recognize where my energy is appreciated & will always carry my strengths with me, not let anyone drag me down & keep strong to be the very best I can be. We continue to live & learn."

How Below Deck Mediterranean fans reacted to Natasha missing the reunion

Despite Natasha's lengthy statement about skipping the reunion, fans on social media aren't quite ready to let it slide.

Taking to Twitter, they slammed the Chief Stewardess, claiming that she was a "toxic trick," and unfit for reality TV. A few added that they had predicted she wouldn't make it given that they felt she was incompetent and wanted to avoid conflict.

Here are some reactions:

#BelowDeckMedReunion Natasha was a toxic trick and now she's shown herself to be a huge coward. Natasha was a toxic trick and now she's shown herself to be a huge coward. #BelowDeckMedReunion

DatelessRealityTVJunkie @DatelessJ #BelowDeckMed LBh, Tash doesn't come off as the most mentally stable person. She would have cried and had a breakdown had she been at the #belowdeckmedreunion with a single negative comment. I'm sure she's sweet, but reality tv isn't for her. She & Liz need their happy LBh, Tash doesn't come off as the most mentally stable person. She would have cried and had a breakdown had she been at the #belowdeckmedreunion with a single negative comment. I'm sure she's sweet, but reality tv isn't for her. She & Liz need their happy 🌈 🌈 #BelowDeckMed

MamaBear @MamaTells Natasha just ran away like the coward she truly is, plain & simple. #BelowDeckMedReunion Natasha just ran away like the coward she truly is, plain & simple. #BelowDeckMedReunion

elizabeth @bibishoff OF COURSE NATASHA DIDN'T SHOW UP WHAT A COWARD WHY AM I SHOCKED SORRY FOR SCREAMING WTF!!! #BelowDeckMed Reunion #BelowDeckMed OF COURSE NATASHA DIDN'T SHOW UP WHAT A COWARD WHY AM I SHOCKED SORRY FOR SCREAMING WTF!!! #BelowDeckMedReunion #BelowDeckMed

Team Sénégal🇸🇳⚽️Coupe du Monde 2022💚💛❤️ @KatieBa8 @lauradharris Tash should have womanned up for the #BelowDeckMedReunion but you’re probably right…if she were there she would’ve just repeated lines from that stupid video as response to every question. Plus some crocodile tears mixed in so she could play the victim role. @lauradharris Tash should have womanned up for the #BelowDeckMedReunion but you’re probably right…if she were there she would’ve just repeated lines from that stupid video as response to every question. Plus some crocodile tears mixed in so she could play the victim role.

Below Deck Mediterrnean airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

