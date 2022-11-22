Who will not attend Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 reunion on Bravo? Release date and more details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean has wrapped up another season and it’s time for the cast to get together once again as they get ready to spill tea with Andy Cohen. While most of the cast will appear in the reunion special, Chief Stew Natasha Webb will not be making an appearance.

While the reason behind her absence isn't yet clear, Bravo stated that Natasha sent a video and a written statement that will be played during the episode. The cast members to appear in the reunion special are Captain Sandy, Dave White, Storm Smith, Raygan Tyler, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, Reid Jenkins, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Vilijoen, and Elena Dubaich.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7’s reunion special will air on November 22, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Chief steward Natasha Webb will not show up for the talk. Her role as a chief stew was criticized by Below Deck icon Kate Chastain, who called her performance an embarrassment for the yachting industry.

Natasha, who didn’t have the easiest time on the show, was criticized for lacking leadership qualities on Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast. Kate said that she usually tries to be diplomatic when it comes to talking about others on the show but she couldn’t resist and stated that Natasha was “really really awful at her job and in so many ways.”

Kate said that the Chief Stew doesn't drink as much as the others since anyone who drinks, says things like "give me vodka, give me champagne, give me a tequila." While the former added that she would drink a "mixed drink," those along with "Bart Simpson shots" belonged at the college spring breaks.

Kate Chastain further said that she enjoyed Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 but that the chief stew is not it. However, Kate is not the only one who thinks that Natasha did not bring her A-game.

During an appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen, Natalya was asked if Natasha picked up the slack after Kyle was injured or if she spent too much time texting her boyfriend. The cast member said that Natasha reportedly spent too much time in "fairyland" and not "enough time on the boat."

The upcoming reunion special will see Natalya talking about her friendship with Kyle, who she was really close to but had a falling out with. The stew was asked about Kyle’s relationship with his partner whom he met on the show and whether she thought it was moving too quickly.

She said:

"I think if you know the person is the one then you know, go for it so I support him on that."

She added that while she has unblocked him on social media, their friendship still needs a lot of work. Tune in on November 22 to see what happens when the cast gathers once again to talk about their Below Deck Mediterranean journey.

