“I love her beyond”: Below Deck Med’ Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer are engaged? Details explored

Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer, who met for the first time in 2018, have taken their relationship one step further. During an interview with E! News, Sandy Yawn recently shared the exciting news of her engagement:

"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years. I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first. Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance. I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove."

Sandy Yawn further explained that the planning for her proposal to Leah, the love of her life, had been underway since April. Furthermore, she added:

"I truly could not wait! I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee. Then, she said 'yes!' The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond."

There are several reality television shows that Sandy Yawn is known for among her fans, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Celebrity Call Center, The Wheel, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and many more.

On the other hand, Leah is a gospel singer, whose albums include, Her Other Life, A Woman On Fire, and You’re My Everything.

Timeline of Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer's relationship

According to reports by US Weekly, the couple met through Facebook in 2018. In October 2019, the couple shared their relationship status with their fans after several months of dating each other.

Sandy Yawn shared the following insight with Cheat Sheet during an interview back then:

"She sent me a nice message that said, 'I came across your show, congratulations, many blessings.’ It was like a spiritual connection in the beginning. She has a passion for inspiring through music and the youth. And broken people and so do I coming from the gospel industry. That's what brought us together."

Also, the couple have their own podcast, which is called Captain Sandy and Leah Rae Show. Back in November 2022, Sandy shared on social media a heartfelt message for her girlfriend, mentioning:

"4 years ago I parked your car in Los Angeles, I kissed you and that’s when I knew I would spend the rest of my life loving you, protecting you and teaching you what the meaning of 'do overs' meant hahah I love you Leah Rae @leahraeofficial. You’re my soulmate and I wanna grow old together."

As Sandy Yawn was busy filming shows in June 2023, she made sure to work on her relationship with Leah Shafer. In an interview with US Weekly, she shared some insight into her long-distance relationship and how she manages it. According to her:

"Communication and the reality is it's only six weeks. So, it's like having something new every time you come back. It's pretty cool every time. We're building a house so [we do] a lot of visits to Florida and we're off to the Hamptons. [We are] just enjoying life because I think the older you get, the more experiences [you want]."

In addition to this, fans can watch all the episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 on Bravo. In terms of the upcoming season of the show, the release date has been set for September 25, 2023.