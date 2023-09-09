Below Deck Mediterranean season 8: Meet the cast

After a disappointing Season 7, Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 opens on September 25. The previous iteration of the series was filled with awkwardness and feuds and involved a romantic relationship between Chief Stew Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White. This was despite having a boyfriend back home, which led to further drama behind the scenes.

Regardless, with the trailer promising a return to the series’ roots, season 8 will have a new, young crew most of which looked intent on having fun. Captain Sandy Yawn will again take the reigns with a new theme that revolves around Italian cuisine. The season will feature a crossover from Below Deck Down Under.

Here, we look at the cast of the upcoming season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

New faces such as Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, and more: Meet the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8

1) Captain Sandy Yawn — Captain

Sandy Yawn will be the Captain of Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean. (Image via Bravo)

Sandy Yawn is a familiar face for Below Deck fans from Bradenton, Florida. Her Bravo bio pegs her birthdate as February 23, which makes her a Pisces. With 33 years of yachting experience, Sandy revealed that her favorite off-boat activities are snowboarding, skiing, and playing in the water.

She once revealed she was at a Cannes trip where guests shot water balloons from a slingshot during an event. She claimed she is excited to be a part of Below Deck Mediterranean and has been a captain since 2003.

2) Kyle Viljoen — Stew

Kyle Viljoen is a familiar face for Below Deck fans. (Image via Bravo)

Hailing from Sprins, South Africa, the February 21-born Kyle Viljoen is a Pisces and has six years of yachting experience. He is also a familiar face for fans and revealed that his favorite off-boat activities are drinking mimosas, watching drag shows, and dancing to house music.

Kyle revealed that he can identify South African animals by their sounds. He once served 45 teenage guests alone, resulting in a "twerking" dance-off between him and some of his guests.

3) Natalya Scudder — Stew

Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, Natalya has been part of previous iterations of Below Deck Down Under. Born on March 15, Natalya is also a Pisces. She has eight years of teaching experience, and her favorite off-boat activities include creating art, planning events, cooking, and watching movies.

Natalya revealed that he misses her niece and nephew from home, and her first impression of the rest of the crew was that they all seemed fun. Her favorite travel sports include Costa Rica and Raja Ampat.

4) Tumi Mhlongo — Chief Stew

Another South African, Tumi was born on December 23 and has three years of yachting experience. She claimed to have a special skill for creating tablescapes and loves to watch Bravo shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dubai, and Atlanta.

Tumi revealed that her favorite Charter destination is the Bahamas. She described the season as "Crazy, exhausting, and emotional."

5) Luka Brunton — Lead Deckhand

Luke was born on October 31 and is originally from New Zealand. He has seven years of yachting experience. His favorite activities off-boat include snowboarding, surfing, and skydiving.

Luke Brunton also revealed that he is a Real Housewives fan and watches the Bravo series. His most memorable charter destination is the Maldives. Luke described the season as "Epic, wet, and dramatic."

6) Jack Luby — Chef

Hailing from Liverpool, England, Chef Jack Luby was born on August 24, which makes him a Virgo. With a three years of yachting experience, Luby has 14 years of experience as a chef.

His favorite off-boat activities include creating travel vlogs, cooking content for YouTube, CrossFit, boxing, and hiking. He considers himself a dancing wizard and once had guests on a charter who wanted a "sea urchin omelet." This led to him diving into the ocean at night to fetch an egg.

7) Jessika Asai — Stew

Asai is from Hilo, Hawaii, and was born on May 16. A Taurus by zodiac, Jessika has an overall yachting experience of four years. Her favorite off-boat activities include sunbathing, gym, pilates, and enjoying nature.

She takes pride in her body flexibility and misses her dog Legend from back home. She once met a host of famous rappers when they were invited to a birthday celebration she was serving at.

8) Ruan Irving — Bosun

Ryan Irving belongs to Margate, South Africa, and was born on July 24. He has ten years of yachting experience and likes spearfishing and surfing. He also likes other off-boat activities like motocross biking, boxing, and swimming.

Ryan revealed that one of his guests once flew so high on a flyboard that he ended up breaking their ribs and shoulder. Ryan revealed that the most surprising element of being on a boat was the plethora of diverse personalities he met.

9) Lara Du Preez — Deckhand

Lara Du Preez is a new face on Below Deck. (Image via Bravo)

From Hermanus, South Africa, Lara was born on March 15 and is a Pisces. Lara has a experience of four years and claims that is incredibly handy and has a penchant for fixing things.

Lara's favorite off-boat activities include working out, courses to improve deckhand skills, and socializing.

10) Haleigh Gorman — Deckhand

Haleigh Gorman will also be seen on Below Deck for the first time. (image via Bravo)

Belonging to Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Haleigh was born on August 4, and is a Leo. She has ten years of teaching experience on smaller ships. Her favorite off-boat activities include hiking, scuba diving, fishing, and yoga.

Haleigh revealed her favorite charter destinations include Costa Rica and the northwest Hawaiian islands.

What to expect from Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean

Set against the Italian Riviera and Genoa backdrop, Season 8 promises a range of staffing changes, visa issues, and mismanaged paperwork right from the start. Despite Chef Jack Luby's wonderful-looking dishes, the season looks set to have a plethora of drama for the more traditional viewers of the series.

With the September 28 date edging closer, fans do not have to wait long for the Season 8 premiere on Bravo.