RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars former winners: Where are the drag queens now?

Mama Ru is bringing back RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a brand new season. The eighth season of the popular drag queen competition series will feature 12 returning contestants who will battle it out against each other vying for the crown and ultimate title.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 will also introduce viewers to two Miss Congeniality winners who will be competing for the crown. The famed reality TV competition series will premiere with the brand new installment on May 12, 2023, only on Paramount+.

While fans await the premiere of the upcoming season, they are wondering where the previous All Star winners are and what they are up to.

Here's what the previous RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winners have been up to since their victory

1) Chad Michaels - Season one

Chad first made her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race season four where she emerged as the first runner-up. She returned to season one of All Stars and won it. She made her mark as a premiere Cher impersonator and has collaborated with various other celebrities like Elton John, Christina Aguilera, Cyndi Lauper, and Cher herself.

According to Chad's website, the drag queen currently performs and produces along with one of the oldest Female Impersonation show in California, The Dreamgirls Revue. They also travel while they're on tour nationally and internationally.

2) Alaska Thunderf**k - Season 2

Alaska Thunderfu*k made her appearance on the popular reality tv series in season 5 and emerged as the runner-up. She then returned in season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and won the title.

Ever since her win she also released her debut album titled Red 4 Filth. She also has her own podcast titled Race Chaser which she hosts alongside William. She also hosted the Drag Queen of the Year beauty Pageant.

3) Trixie Mattel - Season 3

Trixie Mattel was introduced to viewers when she competed in season 7 of the famed reality tv show. She placed sixth during her season but came back and won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 3.

She is also the CEO of Trixie Cosmetics and owns her very own motel called Trixie Motel in Palm Springs California. Apart from touring with other drag queens, Trixie has appeared on the web series Gay of Thrones.

4) Monet X Change - Season 4 (Tie)

Season four of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars ended with a tie, and Monet X Change was one of the winners. She first appeared in season 10 of the OG series and placed tenth.

New York Magazine once included Monet in the 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in the United States. She was also the first contestant to win Miss Congeniality. Monet will soon be performing in Las Vegas for one night only. She also has her own YouTube Channel called Sibling Rivalry.

5) Trinity the Tuck - Season 4 (Tie)

Trinity the Tuck joined the OG show in season 9 and tied for 3rd/4th place with Shea. She returned in season 4 of All Stars and won the crown alongside Monet in a tie. Trixie also appeared in AJ the Queen alongside RuPaul Charles. Since her win, Trinity has also released music videos and one that features her Co-winner Monet X Change.

6) Shea Coulee - Season 5

Shea Coulee appeared in season 9 of the OG series and tied for the 3rd-4th place alongside Trinity The Tuck. She returned in season 5 and won the coveted crown.

She has a tour set to bring in the spring of 2023 and has released her debut album titled 8. She will also be performing at the Lipstick Ball in Los Angeles on May 12 along with other drag queens.

7) Kylie Sonique Love - Season 6

Kylie is the first-ever trans woman to win RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She currently lives in Los Angeles. According to her Instagram page, she was also in London for King Charles's Coronation.

She will be performing at the WeHo pride festival called OutLoud with other artists. She has also released her share of music videos.

8) Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx made her mark as the queen of all queens to appear on the popular drag series. She played Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year. She is soon to release her new single titled Lavender Song and fans can pre-save them. She has her own share of musical success and is set to go on tour soon. She will also be appearing on Hulu's new series Drag Me to Dinner.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 will premiere on Paramount+ on May 12. Stay tuned for more information.

