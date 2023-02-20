“A lot of fuss” - Pink shares why Lady Marmalade video was not fun to make

In a recent interview, American singer and songwriter Pink shared her experience working on the music video of Lady Marmalade back in 2001. The 43-year-old collaborated with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim to cover LaBelle's 1974 single.

They performed the song for Baz Luhrmann’s movie Moulin Rouge! The track won a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals category in 2002.

P!nk and Christina Aguilera at the 2002 Grammys (Image via Getty Images)

In an interview with BuzzFeed UK, the singer whose stage name is stylized 'P!nk,' shared:

“It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun and it was, like, a lot of fuss and there were some personalities. Kim and Mya were nice!”

The song Lady Marmalade became an iconic recording and an instant hit. However, it soon ignited a behind-the-scenes rivalry between the singers, which went bitter. The feud was about which pop diva would harmonize certain parts of the song.

Pink claimed to have sorted out her beef with Aguilera on the sets of The Voice

The artist alleged in an interview with E! News in 2009 that the label executive of the 2001 video, Ron Fair, said:

“What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.”

The singer mentioned that Ron did not say 'hi' to any of the artists, to which the Just Like Fire singer had a gallant response:

“And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the f**king meeting’s about.’”

The beef between the two artists escalated after they wrapped up the shoot for the music video. In October 2017, the What About Us singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and alleged that the Burlesque actress attempted to hit her once in a club.

She said that both of them were very young and new to the world of fame back then.

Pink added:

“I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

However, Christina Aguilera later denied getting into a physical altercation with Pink and said that the Cover Me In Sunshine songstress could easily defeat her in a fight.

The 42-year-old Something’s Got A Hold On Me singer shared during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2019, that she knew that Pink had some discontent regarding how the recording for the song Lady Marmalade went down.

Aguilera also said that during the original music video, Pink intimidated her a lot as she was heckling her in the audience behind the director.

Christina Aguilera added:

“I was like ‘What’s going on?’ But, that’s what she did back then. She’s a different person now.”

Both the singers later put their bad blood behind them publicly. During another appearance in 2017, Pink praised Aguilera and said that the singer was very talented. The 43-year-old singer admitted to having bad days in the past. However, she described Aguilera as a sweet person and said that the two of them made up on the sets of The Voice.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer said that Aguilera and she have not seen each other in many years. She said that the two of them became mothers, and they grew up. She also mentioned that they hugged it out and it was that simple. The singer added that she felt good about putting their differences behind them.

Pink's ninth studio album, Trustfall, came out on Friday, February 17. The album featured guest appearances from other artists including Chris Stapleton, First Aid Kit, and The Lumineers.

