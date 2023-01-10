Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton fight: Prince Harry leaks texts on alleged bridesmaid dress altercation

Prince Harry revealed bombshell texts between wife Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, in his goin-to-be-released memoir Spare.

As per excerpts obtained by Us Weekly, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex claimed that contrary to popular belief that Markle made Middleton cry over an issue with bridesmaids dress in 2018, it was quite the opposite.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. (Image via @elleslovenija/Twitter)

The English royal leaked chats of the duo that happened before he and Markle got married in 2018. Apparently, a passive-aggressive text conversation between Markle and Middleton happened over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaids dress.

In the book, he claimed that Princess Kate Middleton had texted Markle four days before their nuptials, asking her to change the dresses since they were not made according to the desired measurements.

The Prince stated that "it wasn’t a big shock," since the dresses were French couture made without a fitting.

Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle did not respond to Kate Middleton since she was caught up with other matters

Further, Prince Harry stated that Meghan Markle did not respond to Princess Catherine since she was caught up in other wedding-related matters while also dealing with the drama surrounding her father Thomas Markle's attendance to their big day.

“Meg didn't reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by.”

As per news outlet Stuff, Kate Middleton texted Markle:

“Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it at home.”

To this, Markle responded:

“Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Middleton then wrote:

“No, all the dresses need to be remade.”

Markle stated:

“I'm not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn't fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He's been waiting all day.”

To this, Kate Middleton replied:

“fine.”

In his tell-all memoir, Prince Harry claimed that he was "horrified" to see his wife "so upset" and "sobbing on the floor." He explained to her that “Kate hadn't meant any harm.”

He revealed that the next day, Middleton visited with flowers and a card and apologized for her behavior.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, rumors circulated that Kate Middleton was left in tears because of something Markle had done or said.

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10. The leaked excerpts from the book made several bombshell revelations about members of the English royal family.

