What did Prince Harry say about Camilla? Duke of Sussex blasts 'dangerous villain' in fiery Anderson Cooper 60 minutes interview

On Sunday, January 8, Prince Harry slammed King Charles III's wife, Queen consort Camilla, in his latest public appearance on 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old personality spoke to Anderson Cooper about his "villain" stepmother Camilla after the latter asked him about the revelations he made in his upcoming memoir Spare.

Speaking about the Queen Consort, the Duke of Sussex referred to a 1995 interview of the late Princess Diana, where she described her as the "third person" in her and King Charles' marriage.

“She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

60 Minutes @60Minutes In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” cbsn.ws/3Gog7Sh In his new book, Prince Harry accuses Camilla and even his father, at times, of using him or William to get better tabloid coverage for themselves. Prince Harry writes, Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar.” cbsn.ws/3Gog7Sh https://t.co/2S76o3dzpg

Cooper later read an excerpt from his upcoming book where Harry said he even "wanted Camilla to be happy" because it would be "less dangerous." When the host asked him to elaborate on the statement, Prince Harry stated:

“Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image, that made her dangerous. Because of the connections she was forging within the British press, and there was open willingness on both sides to trade information. And with the family built on hierarchy, and with her on her way to being Queen Consort, there were going to be people – or bodies – left in the street because of that.”

Prince Harry and Prince William begged their father not to marry Camilla

Jack Hardwick @jackhardwick93 Probably an unpopular opinion but for decades Camilla has faced an onslaught of abuse and not once has she publicly complained. She’s relentlessly and admirably put duty to The Crown, Elizabeth II and Charles before everything. Prince Harry knows she’s an easy target. Probably an unpopular opinion but for decades Camilla has faced an onslaught of abuse and not once has she publicly complained. She’s relentlessly and admirably put duty to The Crown, Elizabeth II and Charles before everything. Prince Harry knows she’s an easy target. https://t.co/D5s1Kwvrzs

In the same interview, Prince Harry also revealed that he and his brother, Prince William, "supported" and "endorsed" Camilla's "campaign" to marry their father, King Charles, but begged him not to marry her.

"We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was going to cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person that surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy and we saw how happy he was with her, so at the time it was OK."

The Duke of Sussex's claims come after he described Prince William as his "beloved brother and archnemesis" in his new book and elaborated on the statements while appearing in an interview on Good Morning America.

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”

In the same interview, Harry also recalled the time when Prince William allegedly attacked him over his now-wife, Meghan Markle, and even called her "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."

The incident happened in 2019, after which William looked "regretful and apologized," even asking Harry to hit him back so that he would "feel better."

Prince Harry's new memoir, Spare, will be available on Tuesday, January 10. A few excerpts from the book went viral over the internet after it was accidentally released in Spain five days before its launch.

Poll : 0 votes