What era will it be when Charles is king? Exploring what comes next after the Elizabethan Age 

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, assumed the British throne as King Charles III immediately after the Queen’s passing on September 8, 2022. His official title was approved by Clarence House and announced by newly-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In the wake of the Queen’s demise, Truss officially referred to King Charles III as the new monarch and welcomed his reign:

“Today the Crown passes — as it has done for more than a thousand years — to our new monarch, our new head of state: His Majesty King Charles III.”

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily This afternoon, The King held an Audience at Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Liz Truss MP. This afternoon, The King held an Audience at Buckingham Palace with the Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Liz Truss MP. https://t.co/G3h0ALT6It

She also called upon the people of England to support the new king while mourning the loss of the Queen:

“With the King's family, we mourn the loss of his mother. And as we mourn, we must come together as a people to support him. To help him bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all.”

Truss further added:

“We offer him our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long. And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, – exactly as Her Majesty would have wished – by saying the words… God save the King.”

Although the new monarch is yet to acknowledge his new responsibilities, he issued an official statement about the Queen’s passing right after his ascending the throne.

King Charles III has already started performing the duties and responsibilities of a monarch but will have to wait until his coronation to wear the crown.

As the longest-serving monarch in Britain, Queen Elizabeth II’s demise also marked the end of the historic Elizabethan Age, which continued for 70 years and the beginning of a new era under the new king.

A look into the new era of King Charles III

As per the history of British royalty, King Charles I ruled from 1625 until 1649 and his era was known as the “Caroline era.” Meanwhile, King Charles II ruled from 1660 until his in death in 1685 and his age was known as the “Carolean era.”

The word is derived from the Latin word Carolus, which translates to Charles in English. However, it will be hard to define the era of the new king as he has decided to rule under his Christian name, similar to his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II broke a royal tradition when she decided to rule using her own Christian name. Her father, King George VI, was born Albert but chose to rule as George. Meanwhile, the latter’s wife Queen Victoria was also born under the name Alexandrina but chose to rule using Victoria.

Therefore, King Charles III could have introduced a new name to rule, but decided to use his own Christian name like his mother and welcomed a new “Carolean era.”

According to Grazia, more recently people have started using modernized landmark happenings to define a particular period like “The digital age” or “the internet age.”

The first Elizabethan age came to an end with the death of 69-year-old Queen Elizabeth I on March 24, 1603. The second Elizabethan age continued for nearly seven decades and ended with the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The coronation of the new king will come after the Queen’s state funeral but is likely to have much less pomp as compared to history. However, he will undergo traditional welcoming rituals. The Atlantic reports that the new king will be anointed with sacred oil under a canopy that will be held by four knights of the garter.

The publication noted that the new king will also wear a royal robe, receive spurs and a sword, and hold the orb and scepter. His coronation ceremony will also be religious, as he will become the “defender of faith” and the head of the Church of England.

When will King Charles III’s coronation take place?

The coronation of the new monarch will take place in Westminster Abbey (Image via Mark Stewart/Twitter)

As part of his proclamation, King Charles III will first meet the Accession Council, which consists of members of the Privy Council, top government officials and leaders of the Church of England. Following the meeting, the monarch will be proclaimed as the new leader of Britain.

The king will also take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland and have a public proclamation that will be read on the balcony of St James' Palace in London and in other locations like Edinburgh, Scotland, Cardiff, Wales, Belfast, and Northern Ireland.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”



His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. https://t.co/xQXVW5PPQ2

Despite the proclamation, the new king’s coronation would not be immediate. Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation reportedly took place 16 months after she assumed the throne on February 6, 1952. Once announced, the new king’s coronation will likely be held at Westminster Abbey, as per tradition.

With King Charles III being announced as the new monarch of Britain, his eldest son Prince William is now first in line to the throne, followed by the latter’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, his second son, Prince Harry, is now fifth in line to the throne, followed by his children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande