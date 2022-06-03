How old is Lulu? Singer recalls Queen Elizabeth's coronation on Platinum Jubilee celebration day

Lulu posted a new TikTok video in which she appeared tearful while recalling her attendance at the Queen's coronation. The 73-year-old singer, who was 4 at that time, recalled being asked to sing a song by her late father and being dubbed "a star for the day."

She addressed her 5,600 followers, saying:

'I remember the Queens Coronation. I was four years old and there was a street party in my home Glasgow where I come from. And I remember being on my dads shoulders and singing a song for the Queens Coronation. It went down really well, went down a storm and I was a star for the day on the street.'

She then sang Dickie Valentine's In A Golden Coach, but as she sang the two verses, she felt sad and teary-eyed. She murmured with a sigh and said:

"Happy Platinum Jubilee everybody."

The singer has been using TikTok since May and has already received 16.5k likes.

The singer made headlines recently when she revealed that she has a case of long-term COVID after contracting the virus in January 2021. Recently, the star has also announced that she would be touring the United Kingdom this year.

Veteran pop star Lulu's age and other details explored

Lulu, or Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, was born on November 3, 1948, in Lennoxtown, Scotland, near Glasgow. She is presently 73 years old.

She is a well-known singer, actress, and television personality who has been successful in the entertainment industry since the 1960s.

Her career started in 1964 when she signed with Decca Records. Her cover of Shout reached number seven on the official UK charts, and she continued to release music.

Following her success with Shout, the singer went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 with the song Boom Bang-A-Bang. She represented the United Kingdom and shared the victory with France, the Netherlands, and Spain.

She had also begun to establish her media presence away from music and started receiving regular opportunities on radio and television. Lulu's appearance on Take That's iconic track Relight My Fire in 1993 earned her first and only number one on the official UK music chart.

The Queen bestowed an OBE on Lulu in 2000 for her contributions to music, which was later upgraded to a CBE in 2021.

She has recently appeared on several entertainment shows, including Let It Shine and RuPaul's Drag Race.

She has been married and divorced twice, most recently to one of the Bee Gees' brothers. Her first marriage, in 1969, was to Maurice Gibb. They were married for about four years before divorcing in 1973.

She married celebrity hairstylist John Frieda in the late 1970s; they were together for over a decade and had one child. Lulu and John divorced in 1991, after approximately 13 years of marriage.

Jordan Frieda, Lulu's son, was born on June 17, 1977. Jordan appears to live a private life, but he previously worked as an actor for several years. He also played Prince William in the 2002 television film Prince William.

