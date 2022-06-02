"McCullum messaged me asking if I was in" - Moeen Ali leaves door open for potential comeback in Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali could reverse his retirement from Tests and play a role in the nation's revival of Test cricket. The Three Lions ushered into a new era in whites following the appointment of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum as captain and head coach respectively.

After representing England in 64 matches across seven years, Ali retired from the longest format of the game last year. His decision came on the back of his choice to focus on white-ball cricket. With his career in limited-overs formats thriving at the moment, the move will also help him prolong his career.

Exciting times potentially lie ahead for England cricket under the watchful eyes of Brendon McCullum. Following the Kiwi's arrival, Moeen Ali has not ruled out a potential comeback into the England Test team.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian after being honored with an OBE for services to cricket, the 34-year-old said:

“Baz [McCullum] messaged me asking if I was ‘in’. I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works. We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour – or whenever, really – would I be available? I said ‘call me at the time’. We’ll see.”

England went through a myriad of changes following their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Australia in the Ashes this year. Chris Silverwood was sacked as head coach while Joe Root stepped down from the role as Test captain.

Admitting that the upcoming era is an exciting one to watch out for, Moeen Ali added:

“Playing for England is amazing, especially at home. And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter. Brendon is a straight, honest guy, we’ve had a chat and maybe in the future, potential tours or whatever, who knows?”

The all-rounder was a regular in the England playing XI till the 2019 Ashes. Ali played just a solitary contest in the iconic series and had to wait 18 months for a recall into the Test squad.

"The door is open" - Moeen Ali on a potential comeback to Test cricket

Moeen Ali has gone on to become a vital cog in several franchises across the world with his all-round skills. He was part of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) squad that claimed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 title. His exploits in the tournament also helped him get retained by the MS Dhoni-led side prior to the mega auction.

Following his departure from the Test arena, England have turned primarily to Dom Bess and Jack Leach when it comes to spin bowling. Claiming that he does not want to undermine the work of the current spinners, Moeen Ali said:

“The door is open. But I don’t want to disrespect Jack Leach [the incumbent spinner in the Test team]. It’s a difficult job – especially in England – and I know that. I back him, I’m right behind him. I don’t want to put any pressure there, he’s a fantastic bowler.”

Ali's abrupt departure from Test cricket also sparked rumors about a potential rift with then-captain Root. However, the all-rounder has strongly refuted those claims and even rated the 31-year-old as a better captain than Sir Alastair Cook.

Speaking about his relationship with Root, the all-rounder said:

“I saw the suggestion of me not enjoying Joe Root’s captaincy but I did, he was always good to me. He’s a friend of mine and a great guy. When I retired I was finding it hard to get going. I had a few niggles, I was tired, I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I should.”

England will begin their summer at home with a contest against New Zealand at Lord's later today. The Three Lions will also host India and South Africa before wrapping up their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a tour of Pakistan.

