Jinkx Monsoon Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

On February 22, 2023, Jinkx Monsoon confirmed their tour with Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake. Registration for the tour Everything at Stake Artists Presale kicked off on February 22, 2023, at 9 am PST.

Registered users received presale codes on February 22 at 12 pm PST. The public on-sale will occur on February 24 at 9 am local time on The Jinkx Monsoon's website.

If fans face issues with presale registration or need assistance, they can contact [email protected] Jinkx Monsoon is known for their electric and eclectic performance style. The upcoming tour will showcase a mix of Monsoon music, comedy, witchy magic, and camp-fantasy.

Jinkx Monsoon started their press tour of Chicago after becoming the first RuPaul's Drag Race queen to guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Monsoon also recently appeared on CBS Mornings and Good Morning America.

Jinkx Monsoon Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Jinkx Monsoon's upcoming summer trek will be in 44 cities across the U.S. and Canada from June 12 to August 14.

Jinkx Monsoon and their musical main squeeze Major Scales will tour for the first time with a full rock band performing covers and original music. These will all be from the artist's critically-acclaimed album The Ginger Snapped, The Inevitable Album. They will also perform the latest tracks from Monsoon's upcoming three-part album The Virgo Odyssey.

Here are the dates and venues for Jinkx Monsoon Tour 2023:

June 12, Victoria, British Columbia — Royal Theatre

June 13, Vancouver — Orpheum Theatre

June 16, Calgary — Southern Jubilee Auditorium

June 18, Edmonton — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

June 20, Regina, Saskatchewan — Conexus Art Centre

June 21, Winnipeg — Burton Cummings Theatre

June 23, Toronto — Massey Hall

June 24, Kitchener, Ontario — Centre in the Square

June 25, Ottawa — Southam Hall

June 26, Montreal — Olympia De Montreal

June 28, Albany, N.Y. — The Egg

June 29, New Haven, Conn. — College Street Music Hall

June 30, Boston, Mass. — Shubert Theatre

July 1, Brooklyn, N.Y. — Kings Theatre

July 5, Durham, N.C. — Carolina Theatre

July 6, Tysons, Va. — Capital One Hall

July 7, Glenside, Pa. — Keswick Theatre

July 8, Cleveland, Ohio — The Agora

July 9, Pittsburgh, Pa. — Stage AE

July 11, Columbus, Ohio — KEMBA Live!

July 12, Royal Oak, Mich. — Royal Oak Music Hall

July 14, Chicago, Ill. — Chicago Theatre

July 15, Milwaukee, Wis. — Pabst Theater

July 16, St. Paul, Minn. — The Fitzgerald Theater

July 18, Newport, Ky. — MegaCorp Pavilion

July 19, Charlotte, N.C. — Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

July 20, Atlanta, Ga. — The Eastern

July 22, Tampa, Fla. — Tampa Theatre

July 23, Orlando, Fla. — Hard Rock Live

July 24, Coral Springs, Fla. — Coral Springs Center

July 26, New Orleans, La. — The Orpheum

July 27, Austin, Texas — Paramount Theatre

July 28, Dallas, Texas — Majestic Theater

July 29, Midwest City, Okla. — Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

July 31, Kansas City, Mo. — Folly Theater

August 1, Denver, Colo. — Ellie Caulkins Opera House

August 2, Salt Lake City, Utah — Eccles Theater

August 6, San Diego, Calif. — The Balboa Theatre

August 8, Los Angeles, Calif. — The Orpheum Theatre

August 9, San Jose, Calif. — California Theatre

August 10, San Francisco, Calif. — Warfield Theatre

August 12, Seattle, Wash. — Paramount Theatre

August 13, Spokane, Wash. — Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

August 14, Portland, Ore. — Keller Auditorium

In their official announcement, Jinkx Monsoon shared that everything that they did has been building up to their tour. They added that Everything at Stake will mark their "biggest concert tour ever," and that they will "get to flex every one" of their performance muscles. Monsoon went on to say:

"What's most exciting is, we're coming to over 40 cities across North America, many of which will be for the FIRST TIME!"

Jinkx Monsoon continued:

"I know, crazy, right? In these tumultuous times, it's important to unapologetically claim our space as queer and trans people; to celebrate the revolutionary act of drag and living one's truth. I'm getting my broom ready, I can't wait to see you soon. Mama loves you."

More information on Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon is the stage name of Jerick Roman Lamar Hoffer. They are an American drag performer, actor, comedian, and singer. The drag artist is best known for winning the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. This made them the first person to win two seasons of the show across its iterations.

The star's first studio album, The Inevitable Album, was released in 2014 and their second album, The Ginger Snapped was released in 2018.

Jinkx Monsoon has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen. They have also voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors. Jinkx was even the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him and The Queens.

They also performed in the original one-act cabaret musical The Vaudevillians under the name Kitty Witless. They were accompanied by their musical partner and co-creator Richard Andriessen. The Vaudevillians performed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York City from July to November 2013.

They received a nomination for the Helpmann Award for Best Cabaret Performer after touring Australia with The Vaudevillians. They were chosen as one of the Artists of the Year by City Arts magazine along with Megan Griffiths, Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, and Wes Hurley in 2013.

Poll : 0 votes