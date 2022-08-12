"Welcome back": Fans react as Crush is officially discharged from mandatory military service

Crush, a South Korean R&B, hip-hop singer-songwriter, and producer, completed his mandatory military service in Korea and was discharged on August 11, 2022. The singer has also been receiving warm messages through social media. The heartfelt wishes urge the singer to continue his artistic activities.

The singer will also reportedly participate in the 2022 RESFFECT Festival on August 28 as he is set to resume his activities as an artist. According to reports, Crush will join the lineup for the 2022 RESFFECT Festival with GRAY, LOCO, and GIRIBOY at 88 Garden Olympic Park. The festival will be held for 2 days with famous and talented artists showcasing their best performances.

Fans interested in enjoying the two-day festival can buy the tickets on the Interpark website.

The singer started his military duties back in November 2020 and managed to complete his military service in a year and nine months. Fans are thrilled to hear about the news of the famous Korean OST singer's return and are excited about the singer's future.

Fans are applauding Crush for completing his mandatory military service

Fans were amazed to learn about the singer's return and flooded social networking sites with heartwarming words, wishing the best for the singer's upcoming journey.

¨ tash ✵ #blanc @artbytashbianca Can’t believe he’s already back from the military?!



Welcome back Crush 🥹Can’t believe he’s already back from the military?! Welcome back Crush 🥹😭 Can’t believe he’s already back from the military?! https://t.co/e8lNa9WZgu

🫧kpopWorldItaly🫧 @kpopWorldItaly1

Crush dovrebbe riprendere le sue attività partecipando al "Festival RESFFECT 2022" il 28 agosto.

WELCOME BACK CRUSH

#Crush #military #kpop Crush termina oggi il suo servizio militare obbligatorio, iniziato a novembre del 2020.Crush dovrebbe riprendere le sue attività partecipando al "Festival RESFFECT 2022" il 28 agosto.WELCOME BACK CRUSH Crush termina oggi il suo servizio militare obbligatorio, iniziato a novembre del 2020. Crush dovrebbe riprendere le sue attività partecipando al "Festival RESFFECT 2022" il 28 agosto.WELCOME BACK CRUSH#Crush #military #kpop https://t.co/IUGNwHNA5w

ً @crushscafe KRNB Artist Shin Hyoseob AKA CRUSH to be discharged from the military today, August 11 2022



I hope you all are looking forward to his return as he will resume his activities as a artist at the 2022 RESFFECT Festival August 28th 🤩 KRNB Artist Shin Hyoseob AKA CRUSH to be discharged from the military today, August 11 2022I hope you all are looking forward to his return as he will resume his activities as a artist at the 2022 RESFFECT Festival August 28th 🤩 https://t.co/1lgnuXNFqP

j! 💫 @attahoshi 🫶 since crush is out of the military ill be waiting for new music sir since crush is out of the military ill be waiting for new music sir 😁🫶

☼ ⋆sad jeb misses LOONA⋆ ☾ @supersaiyanmari My military man is back 🥹🥹🥹 the crush drought has ended My military man is back 🥹🥹🥹 the crush drought has ended

Fans are ecstatic about the singer's return and look forward to his vibrant musical future.

While fans rejoiced his return to the music industry, the singer also has one more well-wisher- K-pop idol Joy of Red Velvet. As Crush's girlfriend, Joy has also enthralled fans with her lovely gestures towards the Stay with me singer. Joy was noted for liking a post on July 26 that welcomed her boyfriend back from his military service.

The post was uploaded from the Stay with me singer's official Instagram on July 26, 2022. It consisted of a few pictures with the caption announcing that the singer would be returning in 16 days from his mandatory military service. The caption mentioned,

"Mr. Hyo Seop. D-16"

Crush and Joy met for the first time when they collaborated for the duet project, Mayday. In August 2021, the Stay with me singer confirmed that he was dating Joy of Red Velvet. Fans loved both their voices together in the duet song and even mentioned how beautifully Joy's voice blended with the Stay with me singer's.

Though both singers are not very public regarding their relationship, their rare public interaction makes it even more special for fans.

babi @psycheonsa omg joy's military boyfriend crush is back !! omg joy's military boyfriend crush is back !! 😭❤❤❤

Joy's beautiful gesture of liking the post of the Stay with me singer warmed fans up, and they are naturally looking forward to the stars making an appearance together in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das