"Welcome back": Fans react as Crush is officially discharged from mandatory military service

Crush, a South Korean R&B, hip-hop singer-songwriter, and producer, completed his mandatory military service in Korea and was discharged on August 11, 2022. The singer has also been receiving warm messages through social media. The heartfelt wishes urge the singer to continue his artistic activities.
The singer will also reportedly participate in the 2022 RESFFECT Festival on August 28 as he is set to resume his activities as an artist. According to reports, Crush will join the lineup for the 2022 RESFFECT Festival with GRAY, LOCO, and GIRIBOY at 88 Garden Olympic Park. The festival will be held for 2 days with famous and talented artists showcasing their best performances.
Fans interested in enjoying the two-day festival can buy the tickets on the Interpark website.
The singer started his military duties back in November 2020 and managed to complete his military service in a year and nine months. Fans are thrilled to hear about the news of the famous Korean OST singer's return and are excited about the singer's future.
Fans are applauding Crush for completing his mandatory military service
Fans were amazed to learn about the singer's return and flooded social networking sites with heartwarming words, wishing the best for the singer's upcoming journey.
Fans are ecstatic about the singer's return and look forward to his vibrant musical future.
While fans rejoiced his return to the music industry, the singer also has one more well-wisher- K-pop idol Joy of Red Velvet. As Crush's girlfriend, Joy has also enthralled fans with her lovely gestures towards the Stay with me singer. Joy was noted for liking a post on July 26 that welcomed her boyfriend back from his military service.
The post was uploaded from the Stay with me singer's official Instagram on July 26, 2022. It consisted of a few pictures with the caption announcing that the singer would be returning in 16 days from his mandatory military service. The caption mentioned,
"Mr. Hyo Seop. D-16"
Crush and Joy met for the first time when they collaborated for the duet project, Mayday. In August 2021, the Stay with me singer confirmed that he was dating Joy of Red Velvet. Fans loved both their voices together in the duet song and even mentioned how beautifully Joy's voice blended with the Stay with me singer's.
Though both singers are not very public regarding their relationship, their rare public interaction makes it even more special for fans.
Joy's beautiful gesture of liking the post of the Stay with me singer warmed fans up, and they are naturally looking forward to the stars making an appearance together in the future.