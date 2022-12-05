BTS ARMY praised the members of TREASURE for their interaction with BTS’ j-hope at the 2022 MAMA Awards. As soon as the videos were floated on social media, the artists took the internet by storm. The members’ heartwarming interaction with j-hope was seen on the second day of the 2022 MAMA Awards.

It was one of the most memorable moments for both ARMY and TEUMEs, leading to the videos going viral. BTS' j-hope received a MAMA PLATINUM award for BTS at the awards ceremony. Not only was the win memorable, but after j-hope acepted the award, he bowed to the junior artists.

♡̷̸⁩ ia @janepink_ the most respectful, humble, and kind idols goes to treasure. the only group who stood up in respect for blackpink yesterday and now they bow 90° in sync to jhope 🥺 best boys



Though other idols congratulated j-hope, TREASURE seemed largely excited, especially members Yoshi and Hyunsuk. Many interactions were later revealed on social media as they were not aired. As soon as the interactions were posted, fans couldn’t help but drool over the interaction between TREASURE and j-hope.

In the video, the members were seen on stage being humble and bowing at everyone they saw coming. As j-hope approached, TREASURE showed the K-pop idol immense respect by bowing 90° in sync with him. The moment has stolen the hearts of netizens worldwide. The BTS singer acknowledged each member of the group as he passed them and gave Jihoon a quick pat on the back as well.

BTS' j-hope and TREASURE's Interactions at the 2022 MAMA Awards sent fans into a frenzy

There was also another moment when j-hope was performing with his splendid artistic charisma, and many artists seemed astonished by it. TREASURE members Asahi, Haruto, Junkyu, and Jeongwoo were also seen enjoying j-hope’s performance and had enthralling reactions to it. The video shows how the group members enjoyed every bit of j-hope’s performance.

💭 @HYUNH4YI 🏻 🏻 while greeting him aww

7ChillSuk✨ @danny_choi21 while saying hello



Fans even claimed that Asahi's fancam captured his reactions, which are typical of ARMY when they see j-hope perform. Moreover, they gave an adorable reaction during Jin’s phone call when BTS received the MAMA PLATINUM Award. Fans mentioned how TREASURE gave the purest reactions to it, as if they were themselves talking to Jin.

TREASURE won many hearts and was one of the highlights of the night due to their impeccable personality and talents displayed during the award show. Their win of the Worldwide Fans' Choice Award brightened up the stage even more. Many other idols also went viral during the 2022 MAMA awards, including IVE's Gaeul and Stray Kids' Seungmin.

Meanwhile, the MAMA Awards 2022 was a huge hit this year as well. The first MAMA AWARDS was held in 1999 as the Mnet Music Video Festival. It became the Mnet KM Music Video Festival in 2004, and the Mnet KM Music Festival in 2006. Its evolution into the Mnet ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS in 2009 reflected the show's expansion outside of South Korea.

In 2010, the award show was held in Macau, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong. MAMA awards are now globally recognized, with more international fans voting for the awards every year.

