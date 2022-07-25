Who is Kim Chi? Trixie Mattel gets into heated online spat with former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant

Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi are two unique drag queens known for their individual fashion and performing style. Both queens have worked together to create makeup tutorials on YouTube, and have also appeared on the Drag Race spin-off show, Pit Stop.

However, they recently made headlines for their Twitter beef. The two queens dedicated condescending tweets to each other, calling the other one names like b**ch and s**t.

This had some of their Twitter fans confused and worried about their friendship. However, there were some fans who believed that they might be hyping up an upcoming collaboration or makeup collection.

Kim Chi joined the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race one season after Trixie Mattel

Kim Chi is a 35-year-old drag queen who gained fame after appearing in the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She came on the show a year after Trixie Mattel and won the judges' hearts with her out-of-the-box drag style and fun personality.

Previously known as the Jizzney Princess, Kim changed her stage name to match her Korean background. She was also the first Korean-American drag queen on the show, and made her way up in the competition to become the runner-up.

Born on August 8, 1987, Kim is known as Sang-Young Shin off stage. She was born in the United States but was raised in South Korea and currently lives in Chicago. Kim started her drag career in Chicago in 2012 and her drag art is greatly inspired by anime characters and Harajuku fashion.

The artist was a part of the 2017 Werq the World tour, hosted by Bianca Del Rio and Michelle Visage. This also featured other drag queens like Alaska Thunderf**k, Alyssa Edwards, Detox, Latrice Royale, and Violet Chachki. The 35-year-old will be a part of the upcoming Werq the World tour, which kicks off on August 17, 2022.

Kim has also worked with makeup brands to create makeup products like lipstick and eye-shadow. The drag queen has a large social media presence, with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 501k followers on Twitter.

She and Trixie Mattel knew each other before they entered the Drag Race, and apparently, Kim helped Mattel book one of her first jobs in Chicago.

What went down between Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi on the Twitter

The drama began when Trixie took to social media to criticize Kim on July 23, 2022. She posted a Tweet accusing Kim of playing the "victim" and said she had "receipts" to expose her.

Trixie Mattel™ @trixiemattel You love to play the victim while riding high on a moral horse but everyone can see through you. You’re not as sleek as you think. I have the receipts and you’re the one that’s going down from this @KimChi_Chic You love to play the victim while riding high on a moral horse but everyone can see through you. You’re not as sleek as you think. I have the receipts and you’re the one that’s going down from this @KimChi_Chic

Kim Chi then took to Twitter to reply to the allegations, claiming that she was "disappointed" in Trixie and claimed that the truth would come to light very soon.

Kim Chi @KimChi_Chic People do change after all. I am not surprised. Just disappointed. I will reveal the truth to everyone soon. Karma is a bitch and so are you. @trixiemattel People do change after all. I am not surprised. Just disappointed. I will reveal the truth to everyone soon. Karma is a bitch and so are you. @trixiemattel

The next day, Trixie Mattel replied to this and said that she wanted to make a "burn book." She wrote:

"This girl is the nastiest skank b**ch I’ve ever met. Do not trust her. She is a fugly sl*t.”

Kim Chi replied by claiming that Trixie has "fooled" everyone for a long time. She posted:

Kim Chi @KimChi_Chic I can’t believe you’ve got everyone fooled for this long. @trixiemattel Once I reveal your truth, you will be done for. Start counting your days. I can’t believe you’ve got everyone fooled for this long. @trixiemattel Once I reveal your truth, you will be done for. Start counting your days. https://t.co/LBBOwGYOcx

Trixie Mattel is yet to reply to Kim's latest Tweet. As of now, fans are waiting patiently to see what happens next and if their predictions of a probable collaboration hold any truth.

