“Trixie Motel is so good”: Fans go gaga over Trixie Motel premiere on Discovery+

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel launched her own show, Trixie Motel, on Friday, June 3, on Discovery+.

Trixie Motel revolves around Mattel trying to amp up the look of her recently bought $2 million-worthy motel in Palm Springs, California. Seeking help from several celebrities, the drag queen is determined to give an outstanding renovation to the property.

In the first episode, she invited reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump to help her with the pink flamingo-themed room. Meanwhile, viewers are already impressed with Trixie Motel's premiere episode.

Sara Lombardi @Sara_Jaye #TrixieMotel is so good. I can’t wait to be able to stay there and see all the beauty in person. #TrixieMotel is so good. I can’t wait to be able to stay there and see all the beauty in person.

The official synopsis of the reality TV series reads:

“Trixie will face the reality of having invested her life savings into a rundown motel in super-trendy Palm Springs, California.”

What do fans have to say about Episode 1?

Story continues below ad

In Trixie Motel Episode 1, Trixie Mattel and Lisa Vanderpump went furniture shopping. The latter pointed at two flamingo lamps in Mattel’s favorite color — pink. The drag queen then stated that her first room in the motel would be a flamingo room. However, she was reluctant to buy them as one lamp’s cost was $270, so Vanderpump said she would buy it for Mattel’s motel.

Speaking about the flamingo theme, Mattel said:

“Pink flamingos embody the spirit of Palm Springs. They’re perfectly pink. They’re a little bit kitsch and a little cheeky. Perfect ro inspire the first room.”

Story continues below ad

The show’s first episode dealt with Mattel's plans to decorate and revamp the motel room-by-room. Fans enjoyed watching the episode, and they reacted to it on social media.

bloodshot diva @caite_m8 literally got a discovery+ sub just to watch @trixiemattel in #TrixieMotel and that’s the best money i’ve spent in weeks it’s so good 🥹 literally got a discovery+ sub just to watch @trixiemattel in #TrixieMotel and that’s the best money i’ve spent in weeks it’s so good 🥹

Douglas @DTalbeaux #TrixieMotel is a lot of fun. The renovations are super cute so far. Mo Heart's reactions were so good. And tufting is something I'd never heard of, but now really want to try! #TrixieMotel is a lot of fun. The renovations are super cute so far. Mo Heart's reactions were so good. And tufting is something I'd never heard of, but now really want to try!

Story continues below ad

Tai Schultze 🇺🇸🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 ❄️I Stand With 🇺🇦 @SchultzeTai I will always remember when this show first came out years from now...it is so so good..and love how emotional Trixie is with the room changes.. #TrixieMotel I will always remember when this show first came out years from now...it is so so good..and love how emotional Trixie is with the room changes..#TrixieMotel

paige meeting t&k??? @blhtrixya #trixiemotel is SO good. the humour, the details, the vibes, the friendships, the getting to know trixie and her team, getting to know david, the celebrity guests, the renovations, the looks, the montages of the shopping, the rooms etc. it’s utter perfection. so proud. #trixiemotel is SO good. the humour, the details, the vibes, the friendships, the getting to know trixie and her team, getting to know david, the celebrity guests, the renovations, the looks, the montages of the shopping, the rooms etc. it’s utter perfection. so proud. https://t.co/Vw5hoTUuqJ

Story continues below ad

✨Vanessa✨ @ashygeminii Omg I literally am going to NEED to stay in every room of the #TrixieMotel !!! The first two rooms are EVERYTHING! Omg I literally am going to NEED to stay in every room of the #TrixieMotel!!! The first two rooms are EVERYTHING!

Story continues below ad

All about Trixie Motel Season 1

Story continues below ad

Trixie Mattel purchased the motel with her long-time beau David Silver. Addressing the purchase, she said in the show’s preview:

“My partner, David, and I bought a motel we found on the Internet in Palm Springs, California. Before we knew it, we were in Palm Springs purchasing the damn thing. We laid down a cool $2 million, and we’re pumping in another $500,000 to put this motel in drag. And it’s not just for TV, it’s real. Seven rooms, seven themes. But a 100% Trixie Mattel.”

Story continues below ad

Mattel further mentioned that the motel was “dark and dingy” when she arrived. She felt disgusted by looking at the property's condition but didn’t lose hope of adding some glitter and charm to it.

Mattel continued:

“But then I thought about how a little paint and glitter can turn a 32-year-old bald man from Wisconsin into a Hollywood darling, and I knew with our talented team and some strategic reconstructive surgery, we could turn this dump into a dazzler!”

Story continues below ad

The reality TV star only has four months before the doors of Trixie Motel open for Pride’s grand opening ceremony. In the first episode, Lisa Vanderpump helped give a "face lift" to one of her rooms in the motel. In addition to Vanderpump, several celebrities will feature in the show to help Mattel.

The list of scheduled appearances includes comedian Nicole Byer, drag queen Katya, actor/musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brother’s Jonathan Scott, award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, actor/ TV host Jonathan Bennett, musician/model Iggy Azalea, and musician Belinda Carlisle.

Meanwhile, episode 2 of the Discovery+ show will air on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 3.00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far