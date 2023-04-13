Netizens laud RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison as she slams Caitlyn Jenner over white privilege

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison recently grabbed attention for sharing her opinion on Caitlyn Jenner and Dylan Mulvaney’s Nike drama. While she didn’t bash the trans influencer for getting marketing deals, she slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star over white privilege.

As Madison bashed Caitlyn for being harsh towards her own community, netizens lauded her.

Kynedi16 @amkynedib @TsMadisonatl1 Yup, her white entitlement! Yes, she may be Trans but she still thinks like the old self! @TsMadisonatl1 Yup, her white entitlement! Yes, she may be Trans but she still thinks like the old self!

Ts Madison recently appeared on her YouTube channel where she was asked to share her viewpoint on an article about Caitlyn slamming the Nike brand for “endorsing trans influence Dylan Mulvaney over Olympic athlete.”

The reality TV star claimed that if it was a Black trans then none of the brands would have endorsed them.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Ts Madison receives support online: “a much needed voice”

In the YouTube video, Ts Madison didn’t hold back when she got the chance to share her opinion on Caitlyn Jenner. She bashed Kendall Jenner’s parent over white privilege and also for not standing up for the LGBT community.

Twitter cheered Madison for giving “a much needed voice” when it came to everyone’s opinion about Caitlyn. Netizens flooded the comment section of RuPaul’s Drag Race judge’s video on Twitter.

Madelyne Pryor🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @Queen7Pryor @TsMadisonatl1 yes! Ms. Madison is giving a much needed voice to what so many of us are thinking when it comes to Caitlyn! Caitlyn has buffers & a level of privilege most trans ppl (especially black & brown ones)will NEVER know/have. @TsMadisonatl1 yes! Ms. Madison is giving a much needed voice to what so many of us are thinking when it comes to Caitlyn! Caitlyn has buffers & a level of privilege most trans ppl (especially black & brown ones)will NEVER know/have.

Ismaaeel💜 @thatsjustizzy13 @TsMadisonatl1 You said what you said and it needed to be said!!!!! @TsMadisonatl1 You said what you said and it needed to be said!!!!! https://t.co/HUeP0GqAIZ

In the clip, Madison first shared her viewpoint on Dylan Mulvaney. She mentioned that her journey as a Black trans woman was far more difficult than the influencer.

Madison said:

"I have an opinion and I don’t want my opinion to be misconstrued. I don’t know Dylan, I’ve seen Dylan on the internet as much as everybody else… there’s no way that you can’t make this not [about] race because it is. If I run into Dylan, or any of the girls, I’m gonna stand on my tiptoes to say this. When we say LBGT, that is not inclusive of the colors like that.”

She added:

“This is no shade to Dylan. She documented herself transitioning into a woman. Day 23, day 37, day 141… I’ve been a transgender woman [for] over 30 years. I’ve had to fight hard for that s**t. It’s not to say she hasn’t worked hard, but she documented her transition… and you get a major push behind you because you’re white. You’re not Black.”

Ts Madison then expressed her opinion on Caitlyn and the beginning lines were filled with expletives. She stated that Caitlyn had done some questionable things “during and after transitioning.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star stated:

“But I don’t misgender her and I don’t invalidate her transness because she’s still trans.”

After comparing her foot with an athlete’s, she added:

"We not gonna sit up here and act like neither one of them two girls [don’t] have privilege on a level that we will never see. And I been trying to get you … to understand how difficult it is to maneuver through this entertainment business, living proudly, and out loud, Black.”

Madison’s backlash for Caitlyn came after the latter made headlines for slamming Nike as the brand endorsed Dylan and not any Olympic athlete.

Caitlyn expressed her disappointment over Nike's endorsement on Twitter.

Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage. twitter.com/olilondontv/st… As someone that grew up in awe of what Phil Knight did, it is a shame to see such an iconic American company go so woke! We can be inclusive but not at the expense of the mass majority of people, and have some decency while being inclusive. This is an outrage. twitter.com/olilondontv/st… EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?! twitter.com/Caitlyn_Jenner… EQUALITY > INCLUSIVITY (STOP TRYING TO ERASE WOMEN). The differences between men and women are real and are a good thing! It doesn’t make trans ppl a bad thing, either. Why is it so black and white with the RADICAL RAINBOW MAFIA?! twitter.com/Caitlyn_Jenner…

Meanwhile, she herself got slammed by Ts Madison. For those unaware, Madison is the first Black trans woman to have her own reality TV show for the first time in history. The show’s name was The Ts Madison Experience, in which she was the star as well as the executive producer. She then served as the guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race several times.

In the latest season 15 of the MTV show, she is one of the regular series judges, alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs new episodes on Fridays at 8:00 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes