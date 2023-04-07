RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 15 release date, air time and plot

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race began with 16 drag queens competing for the title of "America's next drag superstar." Now, only a few days remain until the final episode of the show airs on April 14 on MTV. In the meantime, this week's episode 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will be released on April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, as only one week remains until the season's finale.

As such, this week's episode will elaborate on some of the season's most outrageous moments. The competition is getting tougher and tougher each week, as no eliminations were made in the previous episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, so now there are four contestants left.

The four Drag queens left: Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby.

The show's official synopsis says:

"In this Emmy award-winning cultural sensation, drag queens compete to become America's Next Drag Superstar in the world's premier pageant, where host RuPaul and an all-star panel judge challenges in acting, fashion and beyond."

In addition to MTV, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is also available on YouTube TV at the same time and date as MTV. A few other streaming websites include Pluto TV, Hulu, and the CBS app.

MTV will air RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 15 on April 7, 2023

In accordance with the official synopsis for episode 15, fans can expect the following:

“One week away from the Grand Finale, the queens return to discuss the season's gaggiest moments.”

The Season 15 finale is set for 14 April, but before then, the other 12 eliminated queens will return to the runway for a reunion episode on April 7.

This season, a number of top stars have served as judges, including Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Hayley Kiyoko, Harvey Guillén, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Amandla Stenberg, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck.

Aside from these judges, other judges included queen of drag RuPaul, S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. alum Michelle Visage, and media personalities Ross Mathews and Ts Madison.

This episode will feature a series of twists and turns and with the competition level reaching its peak, viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 15.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 has featured a number of memorable events

Beginning with the pilot episode of the show, where Anetra's Talent Show Act featured the iconic dialog, “You better walk that f***ing duck, duck walk!” Other notable performances include Anetra and Sasha Colby's “I’m In Love With a Monster” Lip Sync performance.

On episode 11 of the show, fans were caught on the television screen when Anetra & Marcia Marcia Marcia's “Boss B*tch” lip sync took place.

Aside from all these glorious moments from this season, here are some challenge wins and the bottom two counts for the four contestants:

Sasha Colby

Challenge Wins: Four

Total time in the Bottom Two: Zero

Anetra

Challenge Wins: Three

Total time in the Bottom Two: Two

Luxx Noir London

Challenge Wins: Two

Total time in the Bottom Two: One

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Challenge Wins: One

Total time in the Bottom Two: One

On MTV, the latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 will premiere on April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MTV. Make sure you don't miss it!

Poll : 0 votes