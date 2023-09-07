Is Bill Gates buying hundreds of charred lands in Maui at a significantly lower rate? Viral claim debunked

An article has been floating around on social media, which claims that Microsoft’s Founder, Bill Gates, is purchasing acres and acres of land in Maui after the wildfires, and that too for a significantly lower rate. The article was published on September 6, 2023, by a website, Dunning Kruger Times. The title of the article reads:

“Bill Gates is buying Hundreds of Burned Up Lots in Maui for Pennies on the Dollar”

At the same time, the article stated how Maui wildfires destroyed a hundred acres of land, and that land is now being bought by the Microsoft founder. The article stated:

“According to reports, Bill Gates is in on the action, buying “hundreds of burnt-out houses at pennies on the dollar.” Gates says he’s hoping to grab enough parcels to have the southern end of Lahaina rezoned commercial so he can put a “global facility” in Hawaii that will “spread Microsoft and Gates Foundation services to the far east.” In other words…China.”

Furthermore, the article also claimed that Bill Gates purposely burned the land “with a device from space or maybe a hot air balloon.” However, neither was this news published by any reliable source nor was it announced officially by Bill Gates or any of his representatives.

On top of that, the website which has published this article, Dunning Kruger Times, is one that posts parody and satire articles.

Hence, the news about Bill Gates buying the Maui burned land is not true, and should not be shared further so that more people do not end up consuming the fake news.

Bill Gates is not buying charred lands in Maui at lower prices

The fake news about Gates buying acres of land in Maui after the land was destroyed by wildfires has also spread like wildfire. However, the news is fake, as no reliable media house has posted about it.

Moreover, the website to post the article, Dunning Kruger Times, is a satire and parody website, as its About section states:

“Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News.”

On the other hand, Gates is not the first person to receive hate from the masses for a conspiracy theory related to the Maui wildfires. Previously, many social media users slammed other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey as they claimed that her lavish mansion in Maui was completely fine.

One social media user, Matt Wallace, who made the post, also targeted other celebrities like Jeff Bezos, Lady Gaga, Morgan Freeman, Will Smith and Julia Roberts. He then ended his post, with a question that infuriated many, as he said:

“How did the fire know to avoid the most expensive mansions? Wake up!”

However, many slammed the people sharing these conspiracy theories as the government has confirmed that the wildfire happened due to the dry weather, and dry grass clubbed with the hurricane winds.

The fire started on August 8, 2023, and has destroyed more than 2000 buildings, and claimed the life of nearly 150 people.

At the moment, Gates has not responded to this fake news being spread. However, this instance again marks the importance of how it is crucial for netizens to first verify the news before sharing it further.