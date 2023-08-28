"The Govt is not your friend": Claim of FEMA reportedly blocking insulin from Maui wildfire victims sparks outrage online

FEMA has recently come under fire for allegedly blocking the insulin supply for the people affected by the wildfire in Maui. A video posted by @Truthpole on X on August 18, 2023, showed a girl updating everyone about what the Federal Emergency Management Agency was doing in Maui.

The girl said that she visited Lahaina the day before and spoke to a native Hawaiian from a non-profit organization. The native alleged that the organization was getting insulin shipped from across the sea on vessels since the government was not helping them with anything. However, the native claimed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency turned the supplies away from the shorelines.

The video accused the agency of not providing the victims with essentials. The native further told the girl that they needed storage containers because of an approaching hurricane, and the agency had turned away at least 60 of them as well. However, the agency denied the rumors and posted on its website that it has not blocked any medications or other resources.

Though, on social media, netizens were furious at FEMA as they were convinced that these allegations were true. One user commented on @Truthpole’s post and wrote that the people of Maui must take over the aid operations themselves rather than letting the agency run them.

Netizens slam the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaiian government. (Image via X/@Truthpole)

Netizens criticize FEMA as well as the government for blocking insulin from wildfire victims

People accused both the government of Hawaii and FEMA of not helping the wildfire victims in Maui with medications and other resources. They asserted that the federal government was only aiming at buying lands in Maui and making it difficult for the natives to live there.

FEMA's statement on their official website

On its official website, FEMA wrote that the agency was not reviewing the cargo vessels that were arriving in the airports or ports in Hawaii. Their statement went on to claim that the agency was executing life-saving operations in the affected neighborhoods of Maui.

The agency further wrote that it was helping the survivors at the Disaster Recovery Center and was guiding them to apply for disaster assistance. In addition, FEMA claimed to help local officials in their planning of disaster response as well as recovery operations.

The statement concluded by saying that it has been partnering with several voluntary non-profit organizations to provide supplies for the victims, which would cater to their immediate needs.