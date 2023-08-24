Where is FEMA staying in Maui? Four Seasons claim sparks outrage online

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, popularly known as FEMA recently came under scrutiny. The agency's Deputy Administrator, Erik Hooks was reportedly arrested on August 19, 2023, by the United States Marines. The alleged arrest was made on several charges of treason including ordering FEMA agents posted in Maui to deny wildfire survivors help such as food, water, and other civilian relief efforts.

Now, only a few days later, the agency has once again come under fire when the internet discovered that all of their officials serving in Maui are staying at five-star accommodations. In fact, the same was reported by Radar Online on Tuesday, August 22.

The three luxury hotels where FEMA personnel are reported to be staying include Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons, and the Grand Wailea Astoria – all of which are known to be places where the elites and the celebrities stay while in Maui.

Netizens were further aggravated when they discovered that all these hotels charge a whooping $1000 per day on average.

“MAKE IT MAKE SENSE”: FEMA officials’ stay at luxury hotels in Maui triggers online backlash

All FEMA officials working in Maui are staying at five-star hotels and resorts as reported by Fox News among others, after Daily Mail released photos of the same. As per Fox News, the agents in Maui are supposed to be helping with search and recovery operations and offering relief and aid to survivors. But as per its broadcaster Jesse Watters, FEMA has instead “turned the tragedy into a junket.”

Several netizens have expressed disgust for the agency. One X user wrote:

Fox News also reported that the luxury Hawaiian hotels and resorts where FEMA teams are staying include Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons, and the Grand Wailea Astoria.

In fact, the first one on the list is only 45 minutes away from Lahaina, the city ravaged by the wildfire. It is also the “only all-suite” hotel with gourmet dining in the whole of Hawaii and is the favorite place for former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, a regular visitor in Maui.

The second one is famous for its $29,000-a-night presidential suite among other luxury amenities including relaxation at the cocktail bar, scuba diving, surfing, paddle lessons, pilates, and the beachfront spa. In fact, as per Radar Online, Kanye West once hosted a party there.

And the last name is where many Hollywood films have been shot, including the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go with It starring A-listers like Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

While the rooms in each of the hotels charge between $1000 to $4500 a day, the other amenities charge extra. For instance, a Lomi Mohala massage costs a whopping $225, as per Fox News; likewise, the cocktail Mai Tai costs $32.

Unfortunately for FEMA, the internet sleuths have dug up that they are not only staying at these places but are also allegedly using all luxury amenities from drinking at the bars to relaxing at the spas, playing golf, and partying all night.

Not only that, the agency has reportedly been offering a one-time financial aid of $700 per household to find themselves shelters, temporary housing, food, water, and clothes – the amount which happens to be much less than what their officials are allegedly spending in Maui in a single day. All these reports have sparked severe outrage online.

Here is a glimpse:

In response to Fox News’ question to FEMA, whether reports of its agents staying in luxury hotels in Maui are true, the agency said that hundreds of their officials are currently in Maui in the aftermath of the “tragic wildfires." It also clarified that the members have been providing relief to the survivors and supporting state and local governments in whichever way they can.

“To complete that mission, FEMA selects hotels where all responders can be centrally located to ensure the most effective response possible. Due to the lack of available lodging, FEMA negotiated government rates, at the lowest possible cost, for staff temporarily staying in the available hotels.”

The clarification further mentioned that its staff will soon be moving out of their current lodging and relocating to more affordable ones to fulfill their “commitment to support Maui.”

Apart from netizens, government officials have also condemned FEMA’s alleged luxury accommodation in Maui. For instance, a local government employee told Radar Online how the teams should have chosen to stay closer to the fire site instead of staying on the other side of the island which remains completely unaffected. A former employee of the agency also tagged the decision as “selfish” as per the news outlet.

So far, the Maui fire, which began on August 8, has claimed the lives of 115 civilians, while over 850 still remain missing as of August 23, as per the state’s official reports. In the wake of this, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reportedly laid out $8 million already but has still repeatedly been slammed for its slow relief and recovery response.