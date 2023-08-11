Fact Check: Were the Maui fires caused by a 'direct energy weapon'? Viral claim debunked

The Maui wildfires, which are spreading at the speed of light and have killed more than 50 people, have become the talk of the town. Fanned by strong winds, experts in the matter have described it as one of the deadliest fires ever caused in the US in recent years. With the Hawaiian island of Mau in a state of panic, social media is also filled with news about the area and how it is causing chaos.

Amidst all of that, a few social media users have claimed that the fire was allegedly caused by a “direct energy weapon.” Several netizens took to various platforms and stated that the fire started due to a conspiracy theory and that everything in the city was being done “on purpose.”

Timoteo @MullingsTim @WillingWitness This was purposely done!!! Direct Energy Weapon. What are they trying to hide on Maui, Opera's secrets???!!!!???

As there is no concrete proof that supports these claims, the news and the statement that fire was caused by “direct energy weapons” is fake. In fact, many photos and videos which are being shared with the rumors are old and do not belong to the recent Maui incident.

Direct energy weapons are weapons that use high-energy lasers and power electromagnetics, like millimeter waves. UNIDIR describes these weapons as:

"Directed energy weapons (DEWs) are a type of electromagnetic or particle technology which use energy, as opposed to a physical projectile, to strike a target. The term "directed energy weapon" is used as a catch-all, to encapsulate a number of different technologies under one umbrella."

James @Mister3MMA Maui looks like a direct energy weapon attack imo

The Maui fires were not caused by a ‘direct energy weapon’: More details revealed as authorities investigate the cause of the wildfire

Amid the 2023 Maui wildfires, a wave of speculative posts suggesting a connection to a "direct energy weapon" began to circulate on various platforms. However, since these claims lacked any evidence to support such a notion, it is clear that the news is fake and is just being spread without any verified sources.

On the other hand, as the investigation into the cause of the Maui wildfires continues, there has been no official reason as to why these wildfires began. The fires have taken a devastating toll, causing fatalities, displacing hundreds, destroying structures, and leaving thousands without power.

While some experts claim that extreme weather conditions have undeniably played a significant role, many others also feel that the possibility of human negligence cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, many scientists also stated how grasslands planted by ranchers could also be the cause of these fires, as the grass is too prone to fires.

Peter Vitousek, a professor at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, said:

“There is no doubt that fire-prone grasses have invaded drier Hawaiian ecosystems and brought larger, more intense fires.”

Colin McCarthy @US_Stormwatch



The town of 12,000 people is virtually destroyed, with at least 53 dead and many more missing. More than 1,700 structures have been destroyed, including entire neighborhoods.



Maui is… pic.twitter.com/AoCUyAgVGp The Maui fire that tore through Lahaina is one of the worst wildfire disasters in US history.The town of 12,000 people is virtually destroyed, with at least 53 dead and many more missing. More than 1,700 structures have been destroyed, including entire neighborhoods.Maui is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Many people have already fled to other places, while others are preparing to vacate the place. The government has also advised tourists not to visit the island until it is marked safe from wildfires. As per NBC Los Angeles, more than 11,000 people have been vacated from Maui on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.