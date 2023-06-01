Fact Check: Is Elon Musk buying Disney World? Viral article debunked 

Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, several news pieces have floated on social media claiming that the billionaire has spent a fortune buying another company. This time, the news about Elon Musk buying Disney World has taken the world by storm. It all started after a website called, The Mouse Trap News published an article about the SpaceX CEO buying Disney World.

The article mentions:

“Now, breaking Disney news, Musk is looking into his next venture, and rumours are swirling he might be buying Disney World. According to someone close to the matter, Disney World is at the top of Elon Musk’s list of purchases. He isn’t looking to purchase the entire Disney company, just Disney World.”

Claims about Elon Musk buying Disney World not true: Fake news debunked. (Image via Mouse News Trap)

The website mentioned how the sources close to the billionaire approved of the rumors being true. But, the news looked nowhere close to being accurate, and after running a quick fact check, the about section of the website, Mouse Trap News, caught the attention, which mentioned that it was a “satire site.”

The about of the Mouse Trap News section states:

“Mouse Trap News is the world’s best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun.”

Hence, Elon Musk has not bought Disney World, and all the rumors around the same are fake.

News about Elon Musk buying Disney World not true: Rumor emerged from a satirical news site

The news about Elon Musk buying Disney World was published by the satirical news site on May 28, 2023, and since then, it has got people talking about it. While the news is fake, the website keeps publishing many such articles, which often go viral, and create massive confusion amongst internet users.

Similar claims also floated on other social media platforms like Instagram.

As the Mouse Trap News posted the satirical video on Instagram, social media users reacted hilariously. Many listed out their wishes from the Twitter CEO as they fell prey to the post. However, many others outrightly discarded the news and stated it was "fake."

Here are some comments on the Mouse Trap News' Instagram post:

Being a satire website, this is not the first time that The Mouse Trap News has published interesting but fake news. From Disney announcing its 5th park to American flags being replaced by Pride flags in Disney World, many of these articles have gone viral and created a stir on social media. However, social media users must verify the source of the information and then believe it.

It is also recommended that one should not share information that seems too real to believe unless they are sure it is true. At the same time, internet users should flag such news pieces which are fake so that it doesn’t spread further.

