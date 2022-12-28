What did Elon Musk say about Batman? Netizens troll Twitter CEO as he compares himself to DC Comics character

Elon Musk compared himself to the DC comic character, Batman, and was immediately roasted by people in the Twitterverse. Hilarious memes and reactions ensued after the Twitter owner, business entrepreneur and billionaire, compared himself to the caped crusader.

The South African native posted a digital image of Batman, created by artist Berkan Ozkan, standing on top of an icy church rooftop in Gotham City. The only words attached to the image were Musk's caption, which said:

"some nights..."

This only implied that the Twitter CEO likens himself to Batman, who is famous for watching over his city, looming and lurking for crime to occur so he can stop it. Similarly, in this Tweet, Musk suggested that he has to take over the duties of a nightwatch on the social media site.

It is also possible that Musk compared himself to Batman as a way of saying that the two have considerable wealth at their disposal, and have had numerous romantic links. Another similarity between the two could be that they can, at times, have questionable ethics and politics.

Netizens, however, were immediate and deliberate about their opinions regarding Musk thinking of himself as Batman.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO (Image via Getty/unknown)

Netizens troll Elon Musk over comparison to Batman

Elon Musk has been an active member on Twitter and even more so since he purchased the company a couple of months ago. However, being the CEO of a social media site does not shield you from being roasted about your thoughts and opinions.

As the 51-year-old's tweet went viral, so did the responses and hilarious comebacks that shaded the CEO and claimed that the two characters had nothing in common. People shared poorly shot images of Musk and compared it to the highly trained body of Batman.

Many are also dissing Elon Musk for having the money to be the superhero in real life but choosing not to do good to society - something Batman is known to do. Others are attacking his physique and expressing that he is more like the Penguin (a DC comic villian character in the Batman world) instead of Batman himself.

Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN @JoshuaPHilll Still laughing at Elon Musk comparing himself to a lonely Batman the day after Christmas. Yeah you’re alone because your 9 kids don’t like you, you’re divorced twice, and the people you pay to pretend they like you are home with their families. Still laughing at Elon Musk comparing himself to a lonely Batman the day after Christmas. Yeah you’re alone because your 9 kids don’t like you, you’re divorced twice, and the people you pay to pretend they like you are home with their families.

Mightykeef @MightyKeef @elonmusk You have the money to be Batman. Why haven’t you yet? @elonmusk You have the money to be Batman. Why haven’t you yet?

We're not sure how serious Musk is when he says he's playing the role of a vigilante, but it's safe to say that if he does want to become a criminal fighting entity, he has the tech to achieve that.

The tweet from Elon Musk did not come as a surprise as he has previously compared himself to other characters such as Dr. Manhattan from Watchmen. This tweet, too, was received very badly by people on the internet and much like the Batman comparison, that too went viral for its poor comparison.

