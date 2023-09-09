"If you show up to this fight..." - Logan Paul and Dillon Danis seemingly agree to an MMA rematch

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have seemingly agreed to face one another in a rematch in the sport of MMA after their upcoming boxing match. Paul -- a YouTuber, WWE superstar, and boxer -- is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the boxing ring.

In his comeback boxing match, 'The Maverick' will face BJJ savant and MMA fighter Danis. Paul has competed in exhibition, amateur, and professional boxing bouts. The 28-year-old boasts a professional boxing record of 0 victories and 1 defeat.

Paul hasn't made his professional MMA debut yet but has often expressed interest in trying his hand at the sport. On the other hand, Danis' highly-anticipated boxing match against Paul would mark the former's boxing debut. The 30-year-old hasn't fought in boxing but has extensively competed in submission grappling and holds a 2-0 professional MMA record.

Leading up to their boxing match, Paul has consistently accused Danis of planning to withdraw from their fight. Over the past few years, Danis has garnered a reputation for pulling out of his fights. A prominent example of the same was 'El Jefe's' January 2023 boxing matchup against KSI falling apart.

During their promotional face-to-face interview for the DAZN X Series, Paul once again suggested that Danis would pull out of their fight. However, 'El Jefe' disagreed.

Logan Paul, for his part, asserted that if Dillon Danis does face him in their boxing match on October 14th, he'd fight Danis in an MMA bout. Giving Danis his word that he'll face the grappling savant in a rematch in the sport of MMA, provided he doesn't withdraw from their boxing match, Paul stated:

"If you show up to this fight October 14th, I will rematch you in MMA."

Both Danis and Paul shook hands after the YouTuber's aforementioned proposal, insinuating that they agree upon Paul's terms for an MMA rematch.

Watch Paul and Danis address the topic in Danis' tweet below:

Logan Paul mocks Dillon Danis during their face-to-face interview

Logan Paul is booked to face Dillon Danis in a boxing match that'll headline the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2023. The card's other headlining matchup pits Paul's rival-turned-business partner KSI against Tommy Fury.

The buildup to their boxing showdown has witnessed Dillon Danis take a significant number of jibes at Logan Paul and the latter's fiance Nina Agdal. Meanwhile, Paul has taken several shots at 'El Jefe' on social media as well as in person.

Logan Paul recently tweeted a video clip from their DAZN X Series face-to-face interview, in which Dillon Danis appeared to stutter during a verbal exchange. 'The Maverick' alluded to the fact that 'El Jefe' has long served as a training partner for MMA legend Conor McGregor. Making a risqué remark about Danis and McGregor, whilst mocking his stuttering, the YouTuber said:

"Sounds like you have Conor McGregor's n*tsack in your mouth."

Check out Paul's jibe at Danis below:

