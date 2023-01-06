UK YouTuber-cum-boxer and Sidemen member JJ "KSI" took to his channel to rebuke Dillon Danis for withdrawing himself from the Misfits Boxing event at the eleventh hour. The latter was set to face KSI on January 14 at the OVO Arena in London before his rescission, which has garnered a lot of scrutiny.

Dillon Danis was the subject of mockery for the entirety of KSI's latest YouTube video. At one point in the video, a visibly disgruntled JJ made a series of scathing remarks against Dillon for pulling out of the event. Reacting to Dillon's management team, who asked for a postponement of the fight, the YouTuber said:

"Go and f**k off."

KSI lambasts Dillon Danis, and says the latter will not get another opportunity

KSI has a pretty consistent track record of seeing his opponents pull out prior to the fights. In 2022, the Sidemen member was prepared to face fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Alex Wassabi. However, the latter pulled out after a concussion that sidelined him for several weeks.

However, Dillon's resignation from the fight was not due to any injury. Rather, according to JJ's management, due to the former's lack of preparation and inability to reach the weight limit (177.5 lbs) as per their fight contract.

(Timestamp: 19:38)

Dillon's team also sent JJ a revised contract offer for the match in six months' time. Reacting to this, the latter revealed that he had rejected such proposals. Stating:

"Danis still thinks he has a chance to fight me six months down the line. D*ldo, go f**k yourself. Go f**k yourself. F**k yourself! You are a pointless stain on this earth. F**k yourself. Get f**ked."

He re-asserted his intentions of never offering Dillon a chance to fight him. He stated:

"You tw*t. You d*ckhead. Everyone now knows what you are. B*tch mate! You're a b*tch! And you will never get this opportunity ever again. Now go and f**k off. It is done. Never again."

Fans share their reaction to KSI's rant

JJ was not the only one in a state of annoyance after Dillon's withdrawal. The latter was subject to a host of trolls and sarcastic jibes online. Reacting to JJ's latest video, viewers swarmed to opine on the situation. Here are some of the relevant comments:

Fans share their reaction to the video (Image via JJ Olatunji YouTube)

Following Dillon Danis' withdrawal, Faze Clan member FaZe Temperrr was announced as the replacement fighter. Having collaborated on YouTube before, the duo will face each other for the first time in their boxing careers.

