“It gets worse everyday” - Dillon Danis shares controversial video of Nina Agdal’s ‘insane’ NSFW moment, stirs outcry on Twitter

Fans are shocked Dillon Danis still has NSFW material of Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

On October 14, Danis and Paul are scheduled for a six-round exhibition boxing match. Since the fight was announced, ‘El Jefe’ has harassed his upcoming opponent online with pictures of his fiance with ex-boyfriends and other guys.

After several weeks of trolling, Danis has continued posting new photos/videos of Paul’s fiance. The former Bellator fighter shared a video on Twitter of Agdal exposing herself in an NSFW way.

WARNING: The following video features NSFW content:

Expand Tweet

Fans filled the comment section with many surprised ‘El Jefe’ has new material, including the following people saying:

“It gets worse everyday”

“How do you still have material? This is insane”

“Right when you think it can’t get worse”

“Logan Paul is officially having an existential crises right about now…”

“Every day it's getting tougher for @LoganPaul”

Twitter comments

Dillon Danis teases ‘internet-breaking’ photos of Logan Paul’s fiance

Dillon Danis has tastelessly shared various revealing images and videos of Logan Paul’s fiance. Surprisingly, Danis continues to tease that the worst of them all hasn’t been posted, which could lead to their boxing match being canceled. ‘El Jefe’ recently had this to say on Twitter about the alleged shocking content of Nina Agdal:

“I wanna drop these nukes I have of Nina so bad it would literally break the internet.”

“These are so bad, I would definitely get sued, go to jail, and be fight would be off. But I might just say fuck it”

Dillon Danis made his professional MMA debut in April 2018. He secured two first-round submissions under the Bellator banner, with the last being in June 2019, before beginning an ongoing four-year-layoff from combat sports.

Earlier this year, Danis pulled out of a boxing match against KSI for undisclosed reasons. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see if he avoids the $100,000 fine and shows up for his fight against Logan Paul.

Meanwhile, Paul has competed in three boxing matches, including two exhibition bouts. The YouTuber-turned-boxer holds an overall record of 0-1-1, with a no-decision against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. He looks to utilize his power and athleticism to secure his first win against Danis.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet