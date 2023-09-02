“He hasn’t used the same one twice” - Anthony Smith amazed at how Dillon Danis isn't "running out of pictures" to mock Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis was once the butt of nearly every joke in the combat sports community due to various incidents, ranging from him getting choked out by a bouncer to being slapped by Ali Abdelaziz at UFC 268. However, things have since changed during the leadup to his boxing match with Logan Paul.

The Straight Blast Ireland fighter has subjected the older Paul brother and, in particular, his fiancé, Nina Agdal, to an endless stream of harassment on social media. Dillon Danis has posted an innumerable amount of pictures and videos of Nina Agdal in the company of other men from her past relationships.

In doing so, he has generated a shocking amount of views and drawn astonishment from UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, who has expressed his shock over Danis having so much commitment to his trolling. He said as much (at the 1:03:31 mark) on the Michael Bisping Podcast:

"He's been going hard. Hard. He's dedicated, I can't believe he hasn't gotten bored."

When former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping described Dillon Danis' efforts as impressive, 'Lionheart' said the following:

"He's not running out of pictures. He hasn't used the same one twice."

Danis' efforts mark a continuation of the current trend of deeply personal trash-talk that has become more common in MMA. In particular, alleging promiscuity on the part of an upcoming foe's romantic partner is something that Dillon Danis' friend and teammate, Conor McGregor, did against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman infamously claimed that 'The Diamond's' wife, Jolie Poirier, had messaged him privately on Instagram. While she reportedly did so regarding McGregor's falsely promised donation to the Good Fight Foundation, the Irishman characterized it as her pursuing him for an affair.

Will Dillon Danis face any repercussions for his harassment of Nina Agdal?

Rumors have emerged regarding an alleged cease and desist letter sent to Dillon Danis by Logan Paul in a fruitless effort to stop the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist from continuing his harassment of Nina Agdal. However, the rumor has never been confirmed. Danis, though, has claimed that Paul took other routes to stop his tirade against Nina Agdal.

According to him, Logan Paul reached out to the fight promoters in charge of their bout, requesting their intervention to bar Danis from trash-talking his fiancé. However, this has not been confirmed either and is very likely another one of Danis' ploys to further attack Paul.