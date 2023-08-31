"He's in tune with the internet" - Dillon Danis' troll-job on Nina Agdal will not affect Logan Paul, says 'Platinum' Mike Perry

Dillon Danis has dominated the leadup to his boxing match with Logan Paul by subjecting his opponent to a stream of extremely personal trash talk. Specifically, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has taken aim at Paul's fiancé, Nina Agdal, by posting countless images and videos of her on his Twitter account.

The pictures, videos, and memes that have arisen from them are all attempts by Danis to attack Agdal's integrity by alleging a promiscuous past on her part. His endless Twitter assault has led many to believe that Logan Paul is crumbling under the weight of Dillon Danis' attack. Mike Perry, however, disagrees.

The former UFC welterweight and current BKFC star has had his services enlisted as a backup fighter should Dillon Danis withdraw from the bout as he did against KSI. During an interview, he was asked about whether the ordeal was affecting Paul's mental health, and 'Platinum' said the following:

"He seemed like he didn't give a f*ck about that. Look, he's in tune with the internet. People have been saying the worst things about him since he can remember. So he's not going to base his life decisions off of what somebody on the internet has to say."

Additionally, Perry touched on the fact that Danis seemed upset over the face-off he had with Logan Paul after being revealed as the co-main event's backup fighter. The Bellator MMA fighter even implied that the face-off made him almost unwilling to enter the squared circle.

What's the history between Dillon Danis and Mike Perry?

As things currently stand, there's no history between Dillon Danis and Mike Perry. The two have never fought, as they competed for different MMA promotions, with Danis having only ever fought under the Bellator banner. At the same time, 'Platinum' was once a UFC fighter before transitioning to bare-knuckle boxing.

However, the two know someone in common: Conor McGregor. The Irishman is Danis' training partner and close friend. Meanwhile, Perry is an admitted fan of McGregor and recently had a face-off with him in the BKFC ring after TKO'ing Luke Rockhold.