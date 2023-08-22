Breaking: Mike Perry announced as the backup fighter for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

The latest news with regards to the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight, which is rapidly gaining traction on social media, is that MMA fan favorite Mike Perry has been announced as the backup fighter.

MMA journalist Mike Bohn took to Twitter to share the news, saying:

"Mike Perry has been announced as the backup fighter for Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul boxing match."

The fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul is set to take place at 195 lbs, and is scheduled for up to 8 rounds. Perry, who will be giving up a size advantage as he typically competed at 170 lbs during his UFC stint, holds a significant advantage in experience over both Danis and Paul.

Perry has also faced much sterner competition in the past, having fought and beat former UFC champion Luke Rockhold, as well as the enigmatic striker, Michael Venom Page in BKFC.

Mike Perry is known for his toughness and his stand-up game, with a particular emphasis on his boxing. He is truly a fighter that never gives up, and can most definitely pose serious problems to both Dillon Danis, as well as Logan Paul.

Mike Perry reposts Logan Paul's tweet, fans vote in favor of him being the backup fighter

Paul and Danis have garnered a lot of attention by virtue of their heated back-and-forth in the build-up to their bout. Danis, who has launched a social media tirade against Paul and his fiancee, Nina Agdal, has made things quite personal.

Logan Paul took to Twitter earlier to post a poll, in which he asked fans whether Danis would actually show up to the press conference.

Surprisingly, an option in the poll was for Logan Paul to fight Mike Perry, and it ended up garnering a fair amount of votes. Moreover, Perry took notice and reposted it.

