Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry signs with BKFC

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry has joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Perry's UFC contract came to an end earlier this year.

'Platinum' holds a 14-8 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. He has also tried his hand at pro boxing in the past.

Perry lost his only bout as a boxer via KO against Kenneth McNeil in 2015.

BKFC was founded in April 2018. It is the first state sanctioned bare knuckle boxing event in the United States since 1889.

Former UFC fighters like Paige VanZant, Artem Lobov and Chad Mendes have all transitioned from mixed martial arts to bare knuckle boxing.

Bellator light heavyweight star and former UFC title contender Anthony Johnson, who unsuccessfully challenged Daniel Cormier for the championship twice, looks over the fighter relations department at BKFC.

Mike Perry was on a two-fight skid before leaving the UFC

Mike Perry was on an impressive unbeaten run before joining the UFC in mid-2016.

After going 9-0, Perry suffered his first defeat at the hands of Alan Jouban at UFC on Fox: VanZant vs. Waterson.

'Platinum' won his next two bouts to improve the record to 11-1. However, he has lost seven of his last 10 encounters inside the octagon.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Official: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision.Latory Gonzalez is 1-0 as a UFC cornerwoman. Put some respect on her name. Official: Mike Perry def. Mickey Gall via unanimous decision.Latory Gonzalez is 1-0 as a UFC cornerwoman. Put some respect on her name.

Current and former UFC welterweight contenders like Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal have all triumphed over Mike Perry.

Perry's last UFC win came against Mickey Gall via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker in June 2020. His corner consisted only of his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez, during the unanimous decision victory.

The 30-year-old American star has since lost two more fights before leaving the UFC. His last bout in the world's biggest MMA promotion ended in a defeat against No.14-ranked Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland in April this year.

