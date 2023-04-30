Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had a rather unexpected staredown at BKFC 41.

The event was headlined by a bout between two former UFC fighters, Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold. It's worth noting that it was Rockhold's first bare-knuckle fight and it's safe to say that the former UFC star realized this wasn't for him.

While Luke Rockhold looked uncomfortable in the ring, he was able to trouble Mike Perry in the first-round. However, as 'Platinum' started to go to the body in the second-round, Rockhold backed himself to the ropes and took out his mouthpiece to signal that he had enough.

Mike Perry was awarded a second-round TKO win, but what came next is more to be talked about than the rather unusual ending to the bout. During the post-fight interview, Perry called out former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who was in attendance for a face-off. He said:

"Get ready to go again soon I mean, can I get a face-off with Conor McGregor man?"

'The Notorious' then proceeded to enter the BKFC squared circle to face-off with Mike Perry with the championship belt around his shoulder. The two seemed to be quite respectful of each other, however, things got a little escalated when McGregor suggested that he'd be open to fighting Perry.

Watch the video below:

FITE @FiteTV



| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

Fans react to Conor McGregor and Mike Perry face-off

The face-off between Conor McGregor and Mike Perry took the MMA world by storm. While a potential bout between the two looks very unlikely, fans would certainly not mind seeing 'The Notorious' in the BKFC squared circle.

Fans seem to have enjoyed seeing the two come face-to-face. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"@PlatinumPerry handled @TheNotoriousMMA with grace and confidence. Perry acted like this is my world, business as usual, a champion's voice. Conor seemed outdated, WWE style. #BNFC41 #BKFC"

"Conor really wants people to believe he’s interested in fighting again hey?"

D @DBone_19 @FiteTV @TheNotoriousMMA Conor really wants people to believe he’s interested in fighting again hey? @FiteTV @TheNotoriousMMA Conor really wants people to believe he’s interested in fighting again hey?

"The dialog between them was very, very cool!"

"Love the sportmanship. Dana’s head must be spinning though"

"Sorry, but Connor KOs Perry."

"WOW... that's was WILD!"

"I love how Conor trying to be Conor and Perry just being nice and shouting out his dead homies"

Toph Got Hope @deadsauced @FiteTV @TheNotoriousMMA I love how Conor trying to be Conor and Perry just being nice and shouting out his dead homies @FiteTV @TheNotoriousMMA I love how Conor trying to be Conor and Perry just being nice and shouting out his dead homies

Poll : 0 votes