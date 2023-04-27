Mike Perry's trashtalk with upcoming opponent Luke Rockhold has left fans in stitches and triggered hilarious responses on social media.

Perry and Rockhold are set to headline Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 41 this weekend. The two former UFC stars have regularly traded blows at one another during the build-up, but their latest appearance on The MMA Hour has got fans truly excited about the bout.

Ariel Helwani welcomed both former UFC middleweights to the show and left the pair to talk smack to one another. Mike Perry, a fan favorite amongst the MMA community, lived up to his namesake by hilariously stating he would headbutt Rockhold's hands. Perry said:

"I'm gonna headbutt you in your f***ing hands and then punch you in your f***ing face."

Watch the clip here:

'Platinum's outlandish comments have sparked a host of responses from fans on Twitter, with one fan suggesting Perry's intelligence quotient (IQ) is below 0:

"Mike Perry has a -10 IQ"

Another fan fired a shot at Luke Rockhold, claiming that he made Mike Perry look smart:

"Can you imagine how dumb you gotta be to make Mike Perry look smart?"

Twitter user @profounddemon believes the conversation between Perry and Rockhold is one of the dumbest they had heard:

"This is a top 5 stupid conversation."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Mike Perry lists Darren Till as potential future opponent

Earlier this year, the UFC announced that Darren Till had asked for his release from his contract. Till's exit put an end to a severely disappointing final few years in the organization, where the former contender was 1-5 in his last six appearances.

Till has since expressed his desire to step into boxing and Mike Perry has already thrown his name into the mix as a potential opponent. The BKFC star, who faces Luke Rockhold this weekend, is keen to take on 'The Gorilla', as well as a host of other MMA stars.

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, 'Platinum' stated:

"Yeah, I mean the the winner of [Jake] Paul-[Tommy] Fury, so Tommy Fury would be nice. And maybe you meant to say the winner of Paul-[Nate] Diaz, that too, I would take the winner. You know, Jake kind of, in my eyes, set himself back to fight me when he lost to Tommy Fury, so I would rather fight the winner."

He added:

"But then again I'm looking completely elsewhere, I thought you were gonna ask me about the Darren Till stuff, that fight interests me if he wants to come to bare knuckle and, you know, after the Luke Rockhold fight after, I beat Rockhold senseless, so, you know, that's an interesting fight."

Catch the interview here (10:50):

